The NFL also fined Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin $100,000 and the Steelers $250,000 for violating mask-wearing protocols during last Sunday’s win at Baltimore, according to two people with knowledge of the penalties. Tomlin and the Steelers have the right to appeal.

The fines were imposed for members of the Steelers’ coaching staff, including Tomlin, not wearing face coverings at all times on the sideline during the game as required by the protocols.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday that he had the coronavirus. Humphrey’s positive test result came from Sunday’s game-day testing. The Steelers have been in the NFL’s intensive protocols this week for teams that have a positive coronavirus case or have been exposed to the virus.

The fine amounts for Tomlin and the Steelers were identical to the amounts of the fines imposed by the NFL in September for mask-wearing violations by Gruden and the Raiders, Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks, Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers and Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos.

In the latest matter involving the Raiders, the league and the NFL Players Association reviewed the case and concluded that the team had violated protocols. A person familiar with the case previously had said that the review focused on offensive tackle Trent Brown and whether he wore his tracking device as required at all times within team facilities. Video showed Raiders offensive linemen at impermissible gatherings without masks within the team facility, that person previously said.

Brown reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The four other members of the Raiders’ starting offensive line and safety Johnathan Abram spent five days in quarantine after they were categorized as high-risk close contacts. Abram then missed an Oct. 25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while in quarantine, but the four offensive linemen returned in time to play in that game. The NFL moved the game out of the “Sunday Night Football” time slot and it was played earlier that day.

Brown was placed on the Raiders’ covid-19 reserve list again Thursday.

In addition to the September fines of Gruden and the team for violating the NFL’s directive that each coach must wear a mask while on the sideline during a game, the Raiders were fined $50,000 in early October for an incident of unauthorized locker room access after a game. Raiders tight end Darren Waller was fined $30,000 and nine other Raiders players, including quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Jason Witten, were fined $15,000 each in October after they were seen without masks at a fundraiser.