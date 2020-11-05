The rematch of last season’s NFC title game comes on “Thursday Night Football” from Santa Clara, Calif., under highly unusual circumstances for the Packers and 49ers. Both teams dealt with issues related to the coronavirus in recent days. The game received final clearance to be played when the two teams had no new positive test results Thursday morning among those scheduled to participate.

The Niners closed their facility and worked remotely Wednesday after a positive test result by a player, reportedly wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. They placed Bourne, fellow wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams on their covid-19 reserve list. Samuel already was to miss the game because of a hamstring injury. Williams and Aiyuk will miss it after being classified as high-risk close contacts, subject to a mandatory five-day isolation.

That further depletes the 49ers’ lineup. The defending NFC champs have been ravaged by injuries and will be missing perhaps their two most important offensive players in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Both are to miss significant time, Garoppolo with an ankle injury and Kittle with a foot fracture.

Nick Mullens is to start at quarterback as the Niners, with a record of 4-4, attempt to remain relevant. The team they will put on the field Thursday night will bear little resemblance to the one that beat the Packers in January.