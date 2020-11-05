Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Nick Mullens and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on “Thursday Night Football.” Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern. Follow along with our live updates throughout the game.

  • How to watch: FOX and NFL Network. Streaming on Amazon Prime.
  • What to watch for: Mullens is to start at quarterback as the injury-ravaged Niners, with a record of 4-4, attempt to remain relevant. The team they will put on the field Thursday night will bear little resemblance to the one that beat the Packers in January, with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle among their key absences. The Packers have lost two of their past three games after a 4-0 start to the season that had quarterback Aaron Rodgers being mentioned as a league MVP candidate.
November 5, 2020 at 9:05 PM EST
49ers get field goal after touchdown overturned on replay

By Mark Maske

The 49ers are on the board with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould. They nearly had a touchdown on a pass from Nick Mullens to wide receiver River Cracraft. But Cracraft, after initially making the grab along the sideline in the end zone, lost the football as he tumbled to the ground. The play was called a catch and a touchdown on the field but that was reversed on the instant replay review. The incompletion left the Niners kicking the field goal. Wideout Richie James had a 43-yard catch and run on the drive on a blown coverage by the Green Bay secondary. (Packers 7, 49ers 3 with 47 seconds left in the 1st quarter)

November 5, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers’s touchdown pass to Davante Adams puts Packers in front early

By Mark Maske

The Packers have the early lead in Santa Clara, Calif. Aaron Rodgers threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Davante Adams, who made a superb tumbling catch along the sideline in the end zone and was ruled in bounds. Rodgers complete all three of his passes for 56 yards on the 75-yard drive. Tailback Aaron Jones had two rushing attempts for 17 yards and two catches for 20 yards. (Packers 7, 49ers 0 with 11:42 left in the 1st quarter)

November 5, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST
Aaron Jones is active for Packers

By Mark Maske

Tailback Aaron Jones is active for the Packers for the game. He had been listed as questionable on the team’s injury report because of a calf injury but is available to play. Jones’s participation in the game could alleviate the Packers’ shortage of running backs after this week’s coronavirus-related issues.

November 5, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
What to watch for during Thursday night’s Packers-49ers matchup

By Mark Maske

The rematch of last season’s NFC title game comes on “Thursday Night Football” from Santa Clara, Calif., under highly unusual circumstances for the Packers and 49ers. Both teams dealt with issues related to the coronavirus in recent days. The game received final clearance to be played when the two teams had no new positive test results Thursday morning among those scheduled to participate.

The Niners closed their facility and worked remotely Wednesday after a positive test result by a player, reportedly wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. They placed Bourne, fellow wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel and left tackle Trent Williams on their covid-19 reserve list. Samuel already was to miss the game because of a hamstring injury. Williams and Aiyuk will miss it after being classified as high-risk close contacts, subject to a mandatory five-day isolation.

That further depletes the 49ers’ lineup. The defending NFC champs have been ravaged by injuries and will be missing perhaps their two most important offensive players in quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and tight end George Kittle. Both are to miss significant time, Garoppolo with an ankle injury and Kittle with a foot fracture.

Nick Mullens is to start at quarterback as the Niners, with a record of 4-4, attempt to remain relevant. The team they will put on the field Thursday night will bear little resemblance to the one that beat the Packers in January.

The Packers have lost two of their past three games after a 4-0 start to the season that had quarterback Aaron Rodgers being mentioned prominently in the league MVP conversation. Green Bay will be shorthanded at running back. A.J. Dillion reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in Sunday’s round of testing, and fellow running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were placed in five-day quarantines upon being categorized as high-risk close contacts. Starting tailback Aaron Jones is listed as questionable on the injury report because of a calf injury.