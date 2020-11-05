Expectations were and always will be high for the Washington Football Team’s first-round pick. Even when his numbers aren’t up to his own standards, the rookie pass rusher’s impact is undeniable. Not even halfway through a season, Young has become an instant cornerstone to a unit that has quietly — and quickly — transformed.

Washington’s defense, which finished the 2019 season ranked among the league’s worst in nearly every major statistic, has allowed the fewest passing yards (185.9 per game), ranks fourth in total defense (309.1 yards allowed per game), has totaled the sixth-most sacks (22), ranks 11th in scoring (23.6 points) and is 17th against the run (123.3 yards).

In “defense-adjusted value over average,” or DVOA, a metric developed by Football Outsiders to gauge a team’s situational success relative to the average success of other teams, Washington ranks fourth in total defense and second in passing defense this season. It ranked 27th in both categories in 2019.

But at 2-5 with a young offense and a chance to vie for the NFC East crown, the group’s early success has flown under the radar — even to the players themselves.

“I haven’t paid attention to that, so I really don’t know,” Young said, when asked if he feels the group is underrated to most.

Coordinator Jack Del Rio and his players have paid little mind to their year-over-year improvement or statistical rankings. Instead, they often cite the preparation that has led to the changes so far. More often, they mention their continued shortcomings — including their middling third-down defense (40.3 percent opponent conversion rate) and the explosive plays they’ve given up, which include nine plays of 40 or more yards (tied with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys for the most in the league). They also mention the missed tackles (their rate of 12.4 percent ranks 25th) and minor but costly errors that can shift a game’s momentum.

“When you talk about explosive plays, you’re typically talking about the back end, leverage issues, missed tackles or missed assignments,” Del Rio said Thursday. “ … I like the way our group has worked at it. I think we’re an improving group, but we have a lot of work to do yet as we get into the second half of the year.”

During the bye week, Washington’s coaching staff evaluated its first seven games in all three phases. As it prepares for its second meeting with the New York Giants, moments from their Week 6 game, which Washington lost, 20-19, after a failed two-point attempt in the final minute, have been used as teaching points.

Although Washington allowed only 108 passing yards that game, it also gave up three scoring drives in the first half, allowed the Giants to convert 64 percent of their third downs and gave up a 49-yard run to quarterback Daniel Jones.

“We identified a few of the things that we felt we could do better,” Del Rio said. “I think overall for us, is we want to play complementary football and we want to do our part as the defense. We need to get the ball back for our offense as often as possible. We need to start fast. We’ve got to take care of the quarterback run. We can’t have him getting an explosive run like he did in the game. … I think third down, I don’t think we were particularly strong on third down in that game. I think it was probably our worst game of the year.”

When Del Rio was hired in January, he laid out a vision for defense that starred a disruptive line. Washington is loaded with five first-round picks up front. Against the Cowboys in Week 7, the line produced four of the team’s six total sacks and stifled a Dallas offense that was already reeling.

“It’s having the impact that you would envision,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said of the line. “But to be honest, I think it could be better. I really do. I think it’s a good, young group that’s still learning and growing and figuring their way out. There are still some elements of learning that they have to do, some bad habits that we’ve got to get corrected … some techniques that they used to use in a different style. This is a completely different defense. So, we’ve got to get them to learn those techniques and learn those habits and develop them.”

Del Rio has also preached cohesion among the defensive line, the linebackers and secondary. Any success, he said, would come as a complete group, not simply the impact of a few players.

That’s why, despite its early returns, Washington’s defense aspires to be more than the NFL’s leader in a couple of statistical categories.

“It all works together,” Del Rio said. “I’ll throw a cliche at you: ‘It’s the ultimate team sport.’ It just is. A good rush is going to have a hard time if you don’t have coverage. Good coverage is going to potentially break down if you don’t have a good rush.

“It really does tie together.”