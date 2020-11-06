Hooker and the coaching staff declined to reveal the specifics surrounding his ailment, except to say one of the unanticipated benefits of safety protocols during the outbreak was diagnosing the condition that otherwise might have gone unnoticed for an extended period.

“I was happy that they found it and happy that everything turned out well,” Hooker said recently, referring to the medical professionals who assisted in his full recovery that cleared the way for him to take a firm hold on the starting job heading into Saturday’s showdown against No. 25 Liberty.

The Hokies (4-2) have won two of the three games Hooker has started this season, including last weekend when he completed all 10 of his pass attempts for 183 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns in dispatching Louisville, 42-35, at Cardinal Stadium.

He became the first Virginia Tech quarterback since 1987 (Erik Chapman), the first season under former coach and program architect Frank Beamer, to attempt at least eight passes without an incompletion.

It was the first time in his career Hooker had a perfect passing game, with the closest other instance coming as a sophomore in high school when he completed 8 of 9 on the way to becoming the all-time leader in passing yards at Dudley High in Greensboro, N.C.

“I think that’s what he has the potential to be,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said. “He hasn’t won every game as a starter, but he’s played pretty well with the exception of one game. He went out there, and he played like the Hendon Hooker we have become accustomed to.”

Fuente had tabbed Hooker to be the starter shortly after fall camp but indicated the plan also was to play Braxton Burmeister, a transfer from Oregon, perhaps in a two-quarterback rotation. Burmeister ended up starting the first three games, with Quincy Patterson II also taking snaps in the opener.

Hooker’s first game this season came against North Carolina on Oct. 10 in Chapel Hill, N.C. He threw for two touchdowns and helped spark a second-half rally, drawing the Hokies within five points after they trailed by a sizable margin in the third quarter, 42-17, before losing, 56-45.

“However the offense needs me to play, that’s what I come to do every game,” said Hooker, who has 653 yards passing and 359 rushing this season. “If they need me to run it, I’ll run it. If they need me to throw it, I’ll throw it.”

Hooker owns an 8-3 record as a starter over his career and has been responsible for 11 touchdowns this season, including a team-high seven rushing. His 164 rushing yards Oct. 17 against Boston College, Hooker’s first start this year, were the most by a Hokies quarterback since Michael Vick had 210 in 2000.

Before Hooker, no Virginia Tech quarterback had rushed for 100 yards in a game since 2008, when Tyrod Taylor gained 137 against Virginia.

Hooker ran for 98 yards in his second start this season but threw three interceptions, his most in a game during his college career, in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. He has not thrown an interception otherwise this season and has a passer rating of 150.8.

Last year Hooker had 13 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 6.5 ratio, the best among ACC players with at least 150 attempts. His 1.2 interception percentage also was first in the conference.

Hooker set the school record with 124 consecutive pass attempts without an interception to start a career and last season was one of six Power Five quarterbacks with at least 250 attempts and an interception percentage of 1.2 or lower.

“Certainly there’s been some ups and downs, but that comes with the position a little bit,” Hokies offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen said. “He continues to compete. It’s what he brought I think to us last year the most, was just he got out there and competed.