But the matchup turned into an embarrassing blowout loss for the Terps, the first in a difficult slate of conference games and a 59-0 margin that reflected the gap between Coach Michael Locksley’s rebuilding effort and the Big Ten’s top programs.

The Terps, now in Locksley’s second season, enter Saturday’s matchup at Penn State still searching for that next step forward as a program. Since joining the Big Ten, the Terps have a combined 2-16 record against Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan, with an average deficit of 30.6 points in those games.

On the surface, Maryland’s matchup against Penn State looks like a ripe opportunity. The Nittany Lions have started the season 0-2 for the first time since 2012 (though this conference-only season provided no warm-up games), and they’ve fallen out of the AP poll for the first time since 2016. But despite Penn State’s struggles, its opening results — an overtime loss to Indiana, which is now ranked 13th nationally, and a 38-25 defeat to national title contender Ohio State — might not be indicative of its ability.

The Nittany Lions are still heavily favored against the Terps, who had a dramatic swing in results over their first two games. After a 43-3 loss at Northwestern to open the season, Maryland’s offense and quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa scuttled concerns on that side of the ball with a 45-44 victory in overtime over Minnesota. The defense had trouble containing the Golden Gophers, but managed to stop them in the fourth quarter to help lead to what Locksley described as a “needed team win.” Now Maryland must prove it can maintain progress.

“For us, it's about improving on a day-to-day basis, a lot of just continuing to coach guys through that game experience, the mistakes, the adversity, all those things that we've faced so far in two games,” Locksley said. “Some of the young guys, hopefully they're learning from those experiences.”

With a delayed start to the season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Big Ten had no room for open weekends in the schedule. This weekend, Maryland begins its six-game run through the Big Ten East, a division that includes recent top performers Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan, as well as an on-the-rise Indiana program. Maryland’s schedule, Locksley said, “doesn’t get any easier for us.” The Terps will play all four of those teams in the next five weeks.

Maryland enjoyed its win last Friday night, a sharp turn in postgame emotion compared to the disappointing Northwestern defeat. But the victory nonetheless illustrated the Terrapins’ problems. Maryland could not stop the run against Minnesota as Baltimore native Mohamed Ibrahim carried the ball 41 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns. The Terps had the same problem the week before, giving up 325 rushing yards against the Wildcats.

“When you show that you can't hit the curveball,” Locksley said, referring to his group’s run defense, “you're guaranteed you're going to keep seeing the curveball.”

Penn State hasn’t had much success in the run game during the first two weeks of the season. Quarterback Sean Clifford leads the team with 124 rushing yards. Running back Journey Brown hasn’t played because of a medical condition, and his replacement, Noah Cain, suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. The Nittany Lions have instead leaned on standout receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Pat Freiermuth.

The Terps dealt with multiple defensive absences against Minnesota, including defensive lineman Joseph Boletepeli (concussion protocol), linebacker Durell Nchami (lower-body injury) and linebacker Shaq Smith (medical reasons). Boletepeli, a sophomore transfer from N.C. State, is expected to return against Penn State.

Maryland’s defense has given up 988 offensive yards through two games, but the unit managed to force punts on Minnesota’s final three possessions of regulation to help the Terps complete their comeback. With the Terps trailing by 10, linebacker Chance Campbell got the stop on third and four, allowing Maryland’s offense to take the field for a drive that ended with Joseph Petrino’s 51-yard field goal. On the Gophers’ following possession, Campbell sacked quarterback Tanner Morgan who slipped on third down, marking the defense’s first sack of the season. The Terps’ Jake Funk scored the tying touchdown four plays later.

“We had a lot of guys step up towards the end of the game,” junior defensive back Jordan Mosley said. “A lot of veteran leadership and we just knew that we had to give our offense a chance.”

Maryland’s defense couldn’t stop Minnesota in overtime and instead had to rely on the Gophers’ missed extra point to become the game’s deciding factor. But those fourth-quarter stops can serve as “visual evidence as to what it takes and what it should look like,” Locksley said, “and now we want to build on that hopefully.”

That’s what Maryland has heading into its marathon of divisional games — a quarterback who struggled in the opener but showed great promise and poise the next week; a defense that hasn’t contained an opposing offense but managed to do so in the last game’s most critical moments; and a roster packed with newcomers who might be susceptible to making mistakes but have the talent needed to improve a program.

“I hate it being Christmas every Saturday for us, where we don’t know what we’re going to get,” Locksley said. “So we’re striving as a coaching staff to make sure our guys show up and do their jobs with the consistency that’s needed to get the outcomes that we want.”