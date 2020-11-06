Turner, at the time the oldest and longest-tenured Dodgers position player and a popular figure in the clubhouse, on Friday apologized “to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field.” In a statement, he said he and his wife watched the final innings of the game in a doctor’s office at Globe Life Field. During the Dodgers’ celebration, he asked if he could return to the field to take a picture of him and his wife.

“I assumed by that point that few people were left on the field,” he said. “I was under the impression that team officials did not object to my returning to the field for a picture with my wife. However, what was intended to be a photo capturing the two of us turned into several greetings and photos where I briefly and unwisely removed my mask. In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife.”

Manfred said Turner’s apology and recognition that he had acted inappropriately was good enough.

“We all have made mistakes as we navigated these unprecedented challenges and have tried to learn from those mistakes so they are not repeated,” Manfred said in a statement. “With that in mind, I am closing this matter by applauding Justin for accepting responsibility, apologizing and making a commitment to set a positive example going forward."

In explaining his decision, Manfred said that the league’s investigation revealed “additional relevant information that, while not exonerating Mr. Turner from responsibility for his conduct, helps put into context why he chose to leave the isolation room and return to the field.”

Manfred said that Turner’s teammates actively encouraged him to return to the field for a team photo because they felt “they already had been exposed to Mr. Turner and were prepared to tolerate the additional risk.” He added that Turner believed he had been approved to return to the field by “at least one” Dodgers employee, who was unnamed in Manfred’s statement.

MLB’s investigation also discovered that “an unidentified person” told Turner that others on the team also had tested positive, leading Turner to believe he was being singled out for isolation. Finally, Manfred faulted the league for not assigning a security person to monitor Turner while he was isolating, and for not taking him to his hotel more promptly after he learned of his positive test.

The investigation seems to at least partially contradict what MLB initially said when it announced that it was looking into the incident, namely that Turner brushed off officials who demanded that he leave the field.

“When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply,” the league said at the time.

Turner’s coronavirus test from the day before the season’s final game came back as inconclusive in the second inning of the Dodgers’ clinching victory, prompting MLB to ask for an expedited analysis of his sample taken earlier that day. Baseball officials were informed around the sixth inning that Turner had tested positive. MLB’s coronavirus protocols, agreed upon by owners and the players’ union, stated that “after a Club receives notice of a positive test result for a player or staff member, the Club notifies the infected individual [and] requires him or her to isolate (meaning no contact with anyone other than medical professionals) until they are cleared to return to Club facilities.”

Turner tweeted after the game that he was not experiencing symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. He and his wife flew home separately from his teammates.