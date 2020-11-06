The Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported that she contracted the virus from a teammate. Assistant coach Pierre Cornia also tested positive, according to HLN.
Meesseman averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and a career-high 4.5 assists for the Mystics during the truncated WNBA season inside the Bradenton, Fla., bubble. The 2019 Finals MVP will be a free agent this offseason and her status with the Mystics is up in the air. She and the team hadn’t extensive talks when the season ended, though Coach/GM Mike Thibault said the organization could use the team’s core designation on Meesseman.
“Our plan is to have her back,” Thibault said in September. “We have some real balance to our roster that needs to be decided. I don’t mean just balance in position, but salaries going forward and planning our salary cap. Every decision we make now affects what we can do a couple years down the road.”
Mystics players Tina Charles, Aerial Powers and Tianna Hawkins are also slated to be free agents, though Charles has said she intends to re-sign with the organization.
