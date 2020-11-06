View this post on Instagram

If there was one thing I was absolutely looking forward to, it was finally being able to put this jersey back on. I tested positive for Covid19 so this is another game for me now, but I am doing ok! I am quarantined but I feel good! I will be rooting for the Belgian Cats and have full confidence they will bring back the wins, but above all I hope they will stay safe, our health is and stays the most important thing...