If there was one thing I was absolutely looking forward to, it was finally being able to put this jersey back on. I tested positive for Covid19 so this is another game for me now, but I am doing ok! I am quarantined but I feel good! I will be rooting for the Belgian Cats and have full confidence they will bring back the wins, but above all I hope they will stay safe, our health is and stays the most important thing...
The Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper reported she contracted the virus from a teammate. Assistant coach Pierre Cornia also tested positive, according to the outlet.
Meesseman averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and a career-high 4.5 assists for the Mystics during the truncated WNBA season in the Bradenton, Fla., bubble. The 2019 Finals MVP will be a free agent this offseason, and her status with the Mystics is up in the air. She and the team hadn’t had extensive talks when the season ended, though Coach/General Manager Mike Thibault said the organization could use the team’s core designation on Meesseman.
“Our plan is to have her back,” Thibault said in September. “We have some real balance to our roster that needs to be decided. I don’t mean just balance in position, but salaries going forward and planning our salary cap. Every decision we make now affects what we can do a couple years down the road.”
Tina Charles, Aerial Powers and Tianna Hawkins are also slated to be free agents, but Charles has said she intends to re-sign with the Mystics.
