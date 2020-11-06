The biggest reason for skepticism is the relative strength of their opponents. For example, two of those wins have been at the expense of the hapless New York Jets, who remain winless through the first half of the season. The victory Sunday against New England was also not a quality win. The Patriots had been 2-4-0 heading into that match up and score just 1.7 points per drive in 2020, the sixth-lowest rate in the league. According to Football Outsiders, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent, only the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts have faced an easier first-half schedule than Buffalo.

The lack of more decisive winning margins is also a point for concern. The Bills are 5-0 in games decided by eight points or less. Typically, teams win half of these games in any given year, signaling that the Bills may be overperforming. Since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, only the 2006 Indianapolis Colts (6-0 in games decided by eight points or less) and Washington in 2008 (6-1) have managed more close wins through the first eight games of the season. And while the 2006 Colts went on to win the Super Bowl, Washington finish 8-8 in ’08, last in the NFC East.

AD

AD

According to the points scored and allowed by Buffalo we’d expect a record of 4-4 at this point in the season. Football Outsiders is only slightly more bullish on the squad, estimating Buffalo should have won five games through the first eight contests. One or two wins makes a big difference when the team behind you in the division, in this case the Miami Dolphins, is 4-3 with a three-game winning streak.

Buffalo has the sixth-hardest second-half schedule, per Football Outsiders, by far the toughest slate of games compared to the rest of the AFC East (New England has the next toughest at No. 24). If its luck runs out over the next few games, the race will look a lot different.

Here are two other teams whose record is misleading.

AD

Chicago Bears (5-3, 2nd in NFC North)

The Bears, like Buffalo, have won more games than we would expect based on their point differential (four, not five wins) and the opponents they faced (three wins per Football Outsiders, not five). Chicago has also gone 5-2 in one-score games — at least two of those games should have gone against them.

AD

In Week 3, the Bears faced a 16-point deficit against Atlanta until the Falcons defense allowed Nick Foles to orchestrate a come-from-behind victory starting in the third quarter. The win probability for the Bears had been as low as 43 percent at the two-minute warning, but Foles and his squad were able to make it happen. Two weeks later, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers squandered a 13-point first-half lead (80 percent win probability for the Bucs) to lose to Chicago, 20-19. Tampa Bay was penalized 11 times for 109 yards. It was the second-most penalties for a team this year.

AD

In all, Chicago has only spent about a third (38 percent) of its time of possession with a lead this season, which, historically, is a trait shared by teams that have won three games at this point of the season, not five. The two they probably should have lost? Those would be the games against the Falcons and Lions, where the Bears didn’t enjoy their first lead of those games until the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter.

The Bears also haven’t lost a fumble on offense all season, which reflects a bit of luck. They have put the ball on the ground six times but recovered all six. Recovering fumbles isn’t a skill, but some teams, such as the Dallas Cowboys, have lost out on almost eight points per game after accounting for when and where the fumble takes place. This indicates Chicago’s benefit is largely random and could turn into a negative at a moment’s notice. On defense, the Bears have forced nine fumbles and recovered six. For context, the league’s teams recover less than half (44 percent) of their own fumbles this season.

AD

Cleveland Browns (5-3, 3rd in AFC North)

AD

Cleveland’s point differential of minus-31 implies a 3-5 record, a flip of what has happened thus far. Football Outsiders projects an average team would win four out of eight games after taking into account the Browns’ strength of schedule. And their 2-0 record in close games is one more win than we would expect.

The Browns are also getting a high rate of sacks on their pass pressures, which carries a large element of luck with it. For example, research by Pro Football Focus found “a pass-rusher attempts to win his matchup on every single play, but he can’t really influence exactly when he wins, so the situations in which he generates pressure are unstable from year to year.” The league converts 14 percent of pressures into sacks on the whole in 2020. Cleveland manages a rate of 19 percent, the fourth-highest in the NFL this year, yet it has an average pass-rushing unit (No. 16) after Pro Football Focus graded each play subjectively.