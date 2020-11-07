Time
Game
TV
Noon
No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Arizona State at No. 20 Southern Cal
Fox
Noon
West Virginia at No. 22 Texas
ABC
Noon
No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech
ACC Network
Noon
Michigan State at Iowa
ESPN
Noon
North Carolina at Duke
ESPN2
Noon
Arkansas State at Louisiana Lafayette
ESPNU
Noon
Nebraska at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
2
Boston College at Syracuse
MASN (in D.C. area)
3:30
No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia
CBS
3:30
Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati
ABC
3:30
Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma
ESPN
3:30
Maryland at Penn State
Big Ten Network
3:30
Minnesota at Illinois
Big Ten Network
3:30
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
SEC Network
3:30
Texas Tech at TCU
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Fresno State at UNLV
CBS Sports Network
4
No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State
Fox
4
Pittsburgh at Florida State
ACC Network
6
Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic
MASN2 (in D.C. area)
7
No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina
ESPN
7
Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State
Fox Sports 1
7
UCLA at Colorado
ESPN2
7:30
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
NBC
7:30
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State
Big Ten Network
7:30
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
ABC
7:30
Tennessee at Arkansas
SEC Network
8
South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
ESPNU
10:30
Washington State at Oregon State
Fox Sports 1
Losing at home to Michigan State, as Michigan did last week despite being 21-point favorites, is one thing for Jim Harbaugh, who fell to 3-3 as Michigan’s coach against its in-state rival. But losing to Indiana might be the tipping point for a Harbaugh tenure that perpetually seems to be on the verge of capsizing. The Wolverines last lost to the Hoosiers in 1987, one season after Harbaugh used up his eligibility as Michigan’s quarterback. That game, the one that followed the next season — a 31-6 revenge beating by the No. 20 Wolverines over the No. 14 Hoosiers — and the one this season are the three times Indiana has been ranked higher than Michigan at the time of their meeting as members of the Big Ten. Whether this year’s Hoosiers deserve their lofty ranking remains to be seen: Indiana struggled to move the ball against Rutgers last weekend, was outgained by 277 yards in a fairly lucky overtime win against Penn State in the season opener and benefited from three turnovers in each of those games. The Wolverines have yet to commit a turnover this season. …
The Florida-Georgia rivalry has been one of three-game streaks. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings, the Gators won the three before that, and the pattern repeated itself in the six matchups before that. No one has won four straight in the Cocktail Party rivalry since Florida won six in a row from 1998 to 2003. Georgia’s highly touted defense has some dents in it: Safety Richard LeCounte, who has made career 33 starts, suffered a shoulder injury in a dirt-bike crash after Saturday’s win over Kentucky, a game in which starting defensive lineman Julian Rochester suffered a season-ending ACL tear and fellow starting defensive lineman Jordan Davis hurt his elbow. Plus, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has not done his team any favors with five interceptions over the past two games. Still, the Gators’ defense has just one interception and is allowing 300.3 passing yards per game.
With a 1-19 record since 1999, Notre Dame is in a two-decade funk against top-five teams. But now the Fighting Irish, winners of 22 straight at home, get a top-ranked Clemson team featuring not Trevor Lawrence (still on a coronavirus hiatus) at quarterback but rather D.J. Uiagalelei, who will be making his first road start after helping the Tigers overcome an 18-point deficit at home last weekend against Boston College. Uiagalelei looked every bit the top prospect he was out of high school, but Clemson’s defense struggled at times and will be down three injured starters again against the Fighting Irish. Plus, all-ACC defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the first half because of a targeting penalty drawn last weekend. Take away a 42-26 win over Florida State, and Notre Dame has allowed only 36 points in its five other games combined.