Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana Fox Sports 1 Noon Noon Arizona State at No. 20 Southern Cal Fox Noon Noon West Virginia at No. 22 Texas ABC Noon Noon No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech ACC Network Noon Noon Michigan State at Iowa ESPN Noon Noon North Carolina at Duke ESPN2 Noon Noon Arkansas State at Louisiana Lafayette ESPNU Noon Noon Nebraska at Northwestern Big Ten Network 2 2 Boston College at Syracuse MASN (in D.C. area) 3:30 3:30 No. 8 Florida vs. No. 5 Georgia CBS 3:30 3:30 Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati ABC 3:30 3:30 Kansas at No. 19 Oklahoma ESPN 3:30 3:30 Maryland at Penn State Big Ten Network 3:30 3:30 Minnesota at Illinois Big Ten Network 3:30 3:30 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State SEC Network 3:30 3:30 Texas Tech at TCU Fox Sports 1 3:30 3:30 Fresno State at UNLV CBS Sports Network 4 4 No. 14 Oklahoma State at Kansas State Fox 4 4 Pittsburgh at Florida State ACC Network 6 6 Western Kentucky at Florida Atlantic MASN2 (in D.C. area) 7 7 No. 7 Texas A&M at South Carolina ESPN 7 7 Baylor at No. 17 Iowa State Fox Sports 1 7 7 UCLA at Colorado ESPN2 7:30 7:30 No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame NBC 7:30 7:30 Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State Big Ten Network 7:30 7:30 Stanford at No. 12 Oregon ABC 7:30 7:30 Tennessee at Arkansas SEC Network 8 8 South Alabama at No. 15 Coastal Carolina ESPNU 10:30 10:30 Washington State at Oregon State Fox Sports 1

Losing at home to Michigan State, as Michigan did last week despite being 21-point favorites, is one thing for Jim Harbaugh, who fell to 3-3 as Michigan’s coach against its in-state rival. But losing to Indiana might be the tipping point for a Harbaugh tenure that perpetually seems to be on the verge of capsizing. The Wolverines last lost to the Hoosiers in 1987, one season after Harbaugh used up his eligibility as Michigan’s quarterback. That game, the one that followed the next season — a 31-6 revenge beating by the No. 20 Wolverines over the No. 14 Hoosiers — and the one this season are the three times Indiana has been ranked higher than Michigan at the time of their meeting as members of the Big Ten. Whether this year’s Hoosiers deserve their lofty ranking remains to be seen: Indiana struggled to move the ball against Rutgers last weekend, was outgained by 277 yards in a fairly lucky overtime win against Penn State in the season opener and benefited from three turnovers in each of those games. The Wolverines have yet to commit a turnover this season. …

The Florida-Georgia rivalry has been one of three-game streaks. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings, the Gators won the three before that, and the pattern repeated itself in the six matchups before that. No one has won four straight in the Cocktail Party rivalry since Florida won six in a row from 1998 to 2003. Georgia’s highly touted defense has some dents in it: Safety Richard LeCounte, who has made career 33 starts, suffered a shoulder injury in a dirt-bike crash after Saturday’s win over Kentucky, a game in which starting defensive lineman Julian Rochester suffered a season-ending ACL tear and fellow starting defensive lineman Jordan Davis hurt his elbow. Plus, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett has not done his team any favors with five interceptions over the past two games. Still, the Gators’ defense has just one interception and is allowing 300.3 passing yards per game.