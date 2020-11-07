(The league also had two of its six games canceled because of positive coronavirus tests. Washington-California and Arizona-Utah are among the 10 games nationally shelved this week.)

AD

AD

The money question surrounding the Pac-12: Does it have a chance of sending its champion to the playoff, something it’s managed just twice in six years (Oregon in the 2014 season and Washington in 2016)? Truth is, it depends both on the eventual conference champion avoiding a loss and some additional help from elsewhere.

No. 12 Oregon is easily the Pac-12 team most likely to zip through the season without a blemish. The Ducks and Utah were the only programs in the league to lose less than five games last season, and the Utes’ imposing defense lost all but two starters from last season. Oregon should be good even without graduated quarterback Justin Herbert, making the Ducks almost a default choice as a Pac-12 favorite.

The other variable the Pac-12 and its abbreviated schedule require is an absence of one-loss contenders out of the ACC, SEC and (to a lesser extent) the Big 12. That means another setback for Saturday’s Clemson-Notre Dame loser, one more stumble for whoever wins this week’s Florida/Georgia tussle, and extra defeats for No. 11 Miami, No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Texas A&M before the year is through.

AD

AD

Put another way, an outcome with undefeated champions in the ACC (No. 1 Clemson or No. 4 Notre Dame), SEC (No. 2 Alabama) and Big Ten (probably No. 3 Ohio State) is the foundation of the Pac-12’s ideal scenario.

There’s a lot of season left before such a possibility can shake out. And in the Pac-12’s case, there’s the entirety of a season to navigate in the hopes of making a playoff breakthrough.

Five with the most at stake

1. Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC) probably won’t get a better shot at Clemson. They’re at home, and the Tigers are without quarterback Trevor Lawrence (covid-19 protocols).

2 and 2a. Florida and Georgia. The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party won’t be the same during a pandemic, except for the fact it almost certainly will determine the SEC East champion. No. 5 Georgia (4-1) and No. 8 Florida (3-1) are fighting not just for the best shot at a division title but to remain in the playoff picture.

AD

AD

3. Clemson. The Tigers (7-0, 6-0) took a shot last week against Boston College and rallied for a victory, and now they head to South Bend for quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s second career start. Clemson has a lot to play for, but if there is going to be an understandable mulligan this season, it would be the Tigers falling to Brian Kelly’s bunch.

4. Oregon. With only seven games rather than 12 (for an eventual ACC champ) or 11 (the Big 12 and SEC winners) or even nine (all of the Big Ten), there is no margin for error in the Pac-12. Oregon needs to make statements pretty much every week, starting with its opener against Stanford in Eugene.

5. Southern California. Know what’s been missing this year? Sure, there are a lot of good answers for that question, but the lack of angst over the No. 20 Trojans stands out in college football. They open at home against Arizona State in a matchup of what might be the top two teams in the Pac-12 South.

Heisman Watch

After a week of relatively little movement, an update on the sport’s top individual prize

AD

AD

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 1,833 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 71 yards, 4 TDs rushing. Lawrence figured to have a built-in advantage over some late-starting players because of extra opportunities to pile up stats. The two games he’s lost to a positive virus test mean he’ll have to get by on being arguably the best player on the best team. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State; 594 yards, 6 TDs passing; 50 yards, 1 TD rushing. Torched Penn State for 318 yards and four touchdowns in Happy Valley. Through two games, Fields has thrown for six touchdowns and seven incompletions. (LW: 3)

3. RB Najee Harris, Alabama; 714 yards, 14 TDs rushing; 20 receptions for 183 yards. Didn’t find the end zone in a blowout of Mississippi State but still averaged 5.7 yards a carry as the Crimson Tide’s workhorse back. (LW: 2)

AD

AD

4. QB Mac Jones, Alabama; 2,196 yards, 16 TDs, 2 INTs passing. He’s thrown for four touchdowns in every other game. Consider that fair warning to Kentucky (Nov. 21) and Arkansas (Dec. 5). LSU (Nov. 14) and Auburn (Nov. 28) also remain as regular season foes. (LW: 4)

5. Zach Wilson, Brigham Young; 2,152 yards, 19 TDs, 2 INTs passing; 150 yards, 7 TDs rushing. One of the shames of this season: Wilson and the No. 9 Cougars have only two games left after Friday night’s tussle with No. 21 Boise State. (LW: 5)