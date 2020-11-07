Moments earlier, Virginia Tech (4-3) had blocked Barbir’s 59-yard attempt on fourth and six, with Jermaine Waller scooping up the ball and returning it for an apparent touchdown.

Officials, however, nullified the sequence after indicating Hokies Coach Justin Fuente had called timeout before the snap, leaving eight seconds on the clock and the score still tied at 35.

“I don’t believe in waiting until the last second to call timeout in those situations because I don’t ever like the kicker to get a free swing at it,” Fuente said. “I hollered timeout. I guess I waited too long, so I told the team it’s on me.”

Liberty’s offense came back onto the field, and quarterback Malik Willis followed with an eight-yard completion to CJ Yarbrough, who stepped out of bounds at the Virginia Tech 33 to stop the clock with a second to go.

The defense, under first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton, had been aligned for a desperation throw, playing well off the line of scrimmage and allowing Yarbrough to get past the first-down marker for an uncontested reception.

“We thought they were running a Hail Mary play, so we got our victory team on the field,” Hokies safety Divine Deablo said. “Their coach made a good play call and just ran a five-yard out, and that put them in better position.”

Virginia Tech permitted 466 yards of total offense, including 325 to Willis, who also accounted for four touchdowns. The Auburn transfer led the Flames in rushing with 108 yards on 19 carries, frequently breaking tackles as part of Liberty’s 249 rushing yards.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker rushed for a game-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Virginia Tech, which played virtually the entire game without leading running back Khalil Herbert, who aggravated a sore hamstring returning a kickoff.

Hooker directed a tying 75-yard touchdown drive, completing a 12-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Tre Turner (six receptions, 90 yards) with 52 seconds to play. The Flames had taken the lead, 35-28, via a drive covering 75 yards culminating in Peytton Pickett’s nine-yard run with 1:41 to play.

“Every week there’s always going to be guys that’s going to out there and compete their tails off day in and day out, and that’s what we did today,” Hooker said. “My receivers, they worked tremendously hard throughout the week to earn opportunities to play and also get the ball in their hands, so I just wanted to reward them for all their hard work.”

A special teams gaffe stretched the Hokies’ deficit to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter when Tayvion Robinson, a sophomore punt returner, called for a fair catch but had the ball bounce off his hands. Benjamin Alexander recovered for the Flames at the Virginia Tech 5.

One play later, Willis threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Huntley along the left side of the end zone with 10:29 to play in the Flames’ second win against an ACC opponent this season. They also beat Syracuse, 38-21, Oct. 17 on the road and are 7-0 for the first time.

Virginia Tech knotted the score on its next drive courtesy of Hooker’s nine-yard pass to wide receiver Kaleb Smith on fourth and three with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Hendon played really well,” Fuente said. “Gave us a chance on the [final] drive down there to go tie it up, threw the ball pretty and made some plays with his feet. He played at a pretty high level.”

The only points in the third quarter came after Liberty marched 95 yards on 11 plays capped by Willis’s 19-yard scoring run with 6:26 to play to reclaim the lead, 21-20. So efficient was the possession that Liberty faced third down only once, with Willis moving the chains on a 10-yard run.

A double dose of misfortune befell Virginia Tech in the opening minutes, starting with cornerback Brion Murray getting caught out of position on a double move from Yarbrough for a 32-yard touchdown that began the scoring.

On the ensuing kickoff, Herbert returned the ball 12 yards to the 23 before leaving the game for good with a hamstring strain that, according to Fuente, had been bothersome for some time. Herbert entered seventh in the country in kickoff return average (31.8) and third among players with at least 10 attempts.

Also hurt in the first half was linebacker Rayshard Ashby. The senior second-team all-ACC selection departed in the second quarter and remained on the sideline with helmet in hand but did not reenter. The Hokies started the second half with Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale at linebacker.