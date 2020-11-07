Given the reprieve, No. 25 Liberty sent its offense back onto the field and managed to get Barbir a little closer. He booted a 51-yard field goal, the longest of his career, with one second to play Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, sending Virginia Tech to a 38-35 defeat.

Sure, the defensive breakdowns that have plagued Virginia Tech (4-3) all season played a big role Saturday, but coaching decisions that backfired in the closing seconds doomed the Hokies against a program in just its second full season competing at college football’s highest level.

“I don’t believe in waiting until the last second to call timeout in those situations, because I don’t ever like the kicker to get a free swing at it,” Fuente said. “I hollered timeout. I guess I waited too long, so I told the team it’s on me.”

Liberty’s offense came back onto the field with eight seconds remaining, and on fourth and six, quarterback Malik Willis followed with an eight-yard completion to CJ Yarbrough, who stepped out of bounds at the Virginia Tech 33 to stop the clock with a second to go.

The defense, under first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton, was aligned for a desperation throw, playing well off the line of scrimmage and allowing Yarbrough to get past the first-down marker for an uncontested reception.

“We thought they were running a Hail Mary play, so we got our victory team on the field,” Hokies safety Divine Deablo said. “Their coach made a good play call and just ran a five-yard out, and that put them in better position.”

It was the Flames’ second win against an ACC opponent this season. They also beat Syracuse, 38-21, on the road Oct. 17 and are 7-0 for the first time.

Virginia Tech permitted 466 yards of total offense, including 325 to Willis, who also accounted for four touchdowns. The Auburn transfer led the Flames in rushing with 108 yards on 19 carries, frequently breaking tackles as part of Liberty’s 249 rushing yards.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker rushed for a game-high 156 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries for Virginia Tech, which played virtually the entire game without leading running back Khalil Herbert, who aggravated a sore hamstring returning a kickoff.

Hooker directed a tying 75-yard touchdown drive, completing a 12-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Tre Turner (six receptions, 90 yards) with 52 seconds to play. The Flames had taken the lead at 35-28 via a drive covering 75 yards that culminated in Peytton Pickett’s nine-yard run with 1:41 to play.

“Every week there’s always going to be guys that’s going to out there and compete their tails off day in and day out, and that’s what we did today,” Hooker said. “My receivers, they worked tremendously hard throughout the week to earn opportunities to play and also get the ball in their hands, so I just wanted to reward them for all their hard work.”

A special teams gaffe stretched the Hokies’ deficit to 28-20 early in the fourth quarter when Tayvion Robinson, a sophomore punt returner, called for a fair catch but had the ball bounce off his hands. Benjamin Alexander recovered for the Flames at the Virginia Tech 5.

One play later, Willis threw a touchdown pass to Johnny Huntley along the left side of the end zone with 10:29 to play.

Virginia Tech knotted the score on its next drive courtesy of Hooker’s nine-yard pass to wide receiver Kaleb Smith on fourth and three with 5:46 left in the fourth quarter. Hooker connected on a pass to Raheem Blackshear for the two-point conversion.

“I thought Hendon played really well,” Fuente said. “Gave us a chance on the [final] drive down there to go tie it up, threw the ball pretty and made some plays with his feet. He played at a pretty high level.”

The only points in the third quarter came after Liberty marched 95 yards on 11 plays. Willis scored on a 19-yard run with 6:26 left in the quarter to reclaim the lead at 21-20. So efficient was the possession that Liberty faced third down only once, with Willis moving the chains on a 10-yard run.

A double dose of misfortune befell Virginia Tech in the opening minutes, starting with cornerback Brion Murray getting caught out of position on a double move from Yarbrough for a 32-yard touchdown reception that began the scoring.

On the ensuing kickoff, Herbert returned the ball 12 yards to the 23 before leaving the game for good with a hamstring strain that, according to Fuente, had been bothersome for some time. Herbert entered seventh in the country in kickoff return average (31.8) and third among players with at least 10 attempts.

Also hurt in the first half was linebacker Rayshard Ashby. The senior second-team all-ACC selection departed in the second quarter and remained on the sideline with helmet in hand but did not reenter. The Hokies started the second half with Dax Hollifield and Alan Tisdale at linebacker.