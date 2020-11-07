With a standout performance Saturday at Penn State, Jarrett helped prove the staff’s plan has potential. The freshman wide receiver, along with other newcomers, propelled the Terrapins to an emphatic 35-19 win at Beaver Stadium, the Terps’ largest victory over the Nittany Lions in school history.

Jarrett’s recruitment — and decision to flip to Maryland on national signing day a year ago — outlined Locksley’s model for elevating the program. He convinced a highly rated local prospect to believe in Maryland. And the freshman’s outing against Penn State — 144 receiving yards with two first-quarter touchdowns — showed how Locksley’s recruiting ability can manifest on the field and lead to unprecedented results.

Throughout the game, Maryland’s receivers benefited from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa’s accuracy and composure. ­Tagovailoa, who threw for 282 yards in another strong performance, made a similar decision this offseason to transfer and be part of the rebuilding project in College Park. With this core of youth, the Terps (2-1) orchestrated a stunning win at Penn State, which is winless after three games.

Before this matchup, Maryland had played Penn State 43 times and won only twice — by one point in 2014 and by four points in 1961. In the previous three meetings, the Nittany Lions outscored the Terps 163-6. Maryland’s performance Saturday bucked those trends and instead offered a tangible sign of progress for Locksley and his staff.

Maryland’s offense showcased its potential last week against Minnesota, but this week, the defense that had struggled also delivered a solid outing. The unit flustered Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford throughout. Just after halftime, sophomore safety Nick Cross — another player who flipped to Maryland just after the school hired Locksley — registered a sack, forcing Clifford to fumble. Linebacker Chance Campbell scooped up the loose ball and ran 34 yards to the end zone. The play handed Maryland a 35-7 lead and gave the Nittany Lions little chance to mount a comeback.

Penn State finished with 434 yards, but only 144 came in the first half when the game was in reach. Maryland sacked Clifford seven times, including twice by freshman Ruben Hyppolite II, a key member of Maryland’s 2020 recruiting class. In the fourth quarter, junior cornerback Kenny Bennett and Cross grabbed interceptions after Maryland failed to force any turnovers in its first two games.

With the Terps leading 7-0 after Jarrett’s first touchdown, Penn State attempted to convert fourth and three from the Maryland 7-yard line rather than kick a field goal, and the Terps’ defense got a key stop. Clifford completed 27 of 57 passes for 340 yards, and the Penn State running game, without its top two backs, offered little support. The Nittany Lions scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lessen their margin of defeat.

After accounting for five touchdowns against Minnesota, Tagovailoa played well again as he continues to push his issues in the season opener further into the past. He completed 18 of 26 passes and threw for three touchdowns. The offensive line, which had some concerns heading into the season, played well and didn’t allow much pressure to reach Tagovailoa.

Jarrett scored his first career touchdown with a 42-yard reception on the opening drive. For the third straight game, Tagovailoa guided the offense through a smooth series to start the game. (So far this season, Tagovailoa has completed 14 of 16 passes on the opening drive.) Jarrett’s score marked Maryland’s first touchdown against the Nittany Lions since 2016. Last season, Penn State shut out Maryland, and in each of the two previous meetings, the Terps only scored three points. But this time, the Terps had little trouble.

Jarrett scored again two possessions later with a 62-yard reception, and Tagovailoa found a wide-open Dontay Demus Jr. in the end zone for a 34-yard touchdown to give Maryland a 28-7 lead before halftime. After a breakout performance last week, senior running back Jake Funk scored on a 38-yard carry in the second quarter.