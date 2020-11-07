Tim Anderson is one of those unapologetic young stars.

The bat-flipping, Silver Slugger-winning White Sox shortstop said this week that he looks forward to working with the Hall of Famer, but he won’t alter his approach to the game.

“I won’t change my style, the way I play, for Tony,” Anderson, 27, said on a Zoom call to announce his Silver Slugger award. “That won’t happen. I will continue to be me. I always have and I always will be. We’ll see what happens, I guess, if I do do a bat flip.”

La Russa said in his introductory news conference last week that he doesn’t mind player celebrations if they’re “sincere” and that he wants players to be “passionately involved with the competition.”

Their perspectives can be predictably different at times, given that La Russa’s first managerial stint in baseball began with the White Sox in 1979, 14 years before Anderson was born.

“There’s been a lot of news saying that we might not get along,” Anderson said, chuckling. “Hopefully, we can get along and continue to do what the ultimate goal is — to try to win a championship on the South Side. I’m just ready to pick his brain and learn the knowledge. … Just try to have fun with it — if he allows that.

“I’m going to ask him: ‘How much have you been reading? You know, a lot of people have been saying we’re not going to get along.’ So I’m going to ask him, ‘Why do you think that?’ ” Anderson said. “I’m excited about it. Hopefully, we can turn this negative around into a positive. Keep moving, keep enjoying the game and keep having fun with it. You can’t get sidetracked with what the ultimate goal is.”

In August, La Russa took exception when one of baseball’s brightest young stars, San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., belted a grand slam on a 3-0 pitch with a seven-run lead in the eighth inning of a Padres win.

“It’s just not sportsmanlike,” he said. “The way it was described to me was, it’s team against team. That’s what our sport is, with these very talented individuals matching up. What it isn’t, though, is an exhibition of your talents. You swing 3-0 in that game, and you’re up by seven, you’re trying to drive in more runs.”

La Russa has also been critical of kneeling during the anthem, saying of quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016: “Even if he was sincere, there are other ways of showing your concern. Disrespecting our flag is not the way to do it.” During his introductory news conference with the White Sox, La Russa somewhat distanced himself from those comments.

“A lot [has gone] on in a very healthy way since 2016, and not only do I respect but I applaud the awareness that’s come into not just society but especially in sports,” he said. “If you talk about specifically baseball, I applaud and support the fact that they are now addressing, identifying the injustices, especially on the racial side — as long as it’s peacefully protested and it’s sincere, and what I’m learning more and more, like with the Players Alliance and especially with the White Sox, when your protests actually have action-oriented results, the way that you’re going to impact to make things better, I’m all for it.”

Anderson is a board member of the Players Alliance, a nonprofit consisting of Black baseball players that formed following the May death of George Floyd while in police custody. He was also one of several White Sox players who knelt during the national anthem before the White Sox played on Opening Day.

La Russa last managed in 2011, ending a stint with the St. Louis Cardinals by going out on top with his third World Series title. Since then, he has filled the nine-year gap working in front offices for Major League Baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels.

Next season will tell if the White Sox can exhibit a smooth melding of different generations or if the gap between zig and zag is too far to bridge.