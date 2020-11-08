The initial diagnosis of Allen’s injury is a dislocated ankle with a small fracture, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Allen’s teammates seemed to know immediately the injury could be bad, as some took a knee on the field and backup Alex Smith began warming up. Before joining the huddle, however, Smith stood alone around the 30-yard line to watch Allen be carted back to the locker room, surrounded by doctors. Allen was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The injury comes almost exactly two years after Smith suffered his gruesome leg injury at FedEx Field. On Nov. 18, 2018, Smith suffered a compound fracture on a sack against the Houston Texans. After undergoing 17 surgeries to repair the bones and clean out an infection that nearly cost him his life, Smith began a lengthy recovery to return to the field. His first game back was Washington’s loss to the L.A. Rams in Week 5, when Allen left the game early after sustaining a big hit in the second quarter.
Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann also suffered his gruesome broken leg in the month of November, in 1985.
Allen’s exit leaves the team down to only one quarterback in Smith, and an emergency option in Logan Thomas, who began his NFL career as a quarterback before converting to tight end.