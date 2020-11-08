On the field, a high-scoring season plows ahead. Follow along for live updates and news from around the league during the Sunday afternoon slate of games.
Matthew Stafford cleared to play for Lions
Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been cleared to play for the Detroit Lions in their game at Minnesota.
Stafford’s five-day quarantine as a high-risk close contact expired and he tested negative for the coronavirus. He will play without having practiced with the Lions all week, however.
He also was not eligible to travel Saturday to Minneapolis with the Lions, under NFL protocols. So the team had to arrange for him to travel separately.
All 12 NFL games Sunday are on
All 12 Sunday NFL games will be played as scheduled after the results from the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing were returned, according to a person familiar with those results.
If the Week 9 schedule is completed Monday night, this will be four straight weeks for the NFL with little to no disruption to the schedule. This time, it comes after at least 10 NFL teams had positive coronavirus tests by a player, coach or staffer on Thursday and Friday alone. The league presses on with its recently changed approach of mandating five-day quarantines for those classified as high-risk close contacts of an individual who tests positive. That amounts to a trade-off by which teams face additional roster-management and competitive issues, but the league improves its chances of avoiding another outbreak while getting games played on time.
The NFL also knows, however, that things will only get tougher from here as winter nears and coronavirus conditions worsen nationally.