If the Week 9 schedule is completed Monday night, this will be four straight weeks for the NFL with little to no disruption to the schedule. This time, it comes after at least 10 NFL teams had positive coronavirus tests by a player, coach or staffer on Thursday and Friday alone. The league presses on with its recently changed approach of mandating five-day quarantines for those classified as high-risk close contacts of an individual who tests positive. That amounts to a trade-off by which teams face additional roster-management and competitive issues, but the league improves its chances of avoiding another outbreak while getting games played on time.