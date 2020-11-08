There will be visible differences this week, with teams encouraged to have players wear masks while on the sideline and in locker rooms, part of increased measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Although a handful of players continue to test positive, all of Sunday’s games are a go again this week.

On the field, a high-scoring season plows ahead. Follow along for live updates and news from around the league during the Sunday afternoon slate of games.

What you need to know
  • What to watch: The Saints-Buccaneers prime-time game should deliver the kind of quarterback showdown we were all salivating over when Tom Brady moved to the NFC South. With a combined age of 85 years 30 days, Brady and Drew Brees will be the oldest pair of starting quarterbacks ever in an NFL game — breaking the record they set in their season opener. Get the rundown on all of the day’s games.
  • The new normal: The NFL continues to see players on multiple teams test positive for the coronavirus but is on the verge of four straight weeks with little to no disruption of the schedule. It is almost midway through its attempt to become the first major U.S. sport to play a full and uninterrupted season since the pandemic began. But the league is mindful that tougher times could be ahead.
November 8, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST
Matthew Stafford cleared to play for Lions

By Mark Maske

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been cleared to play for the Detroit Lions in their game at Minnesota.

Stafford’s five-day quarantine as a high-risk close contact expired and he tested negative for the coronavirus. He will play without having practiced with the Lions all week, however.

He also was not eligible to travel Saturday to Minneapolis with the Lions, under NFL protocols. So the team had to arrange for him to travel separately.

November 8, 2020 at 11:02 AM EST
All 12 NFL games Sunday are on

By Mark Maske

All 12 Sunday NFL games will be played as scheduled after the results from the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing were returned, according to a person familiar with those results.

If the Week 9 schedule is completed Monday night, this will be four straight weeks for the NFL with little to no disruption to the schedule. This time, it comes after at least 10 NFL teams had positive coronavirus tests by a player, coach or staffer on Thursday and Friday alone. The league presses on with its recently changed approach of mandating five-day quarantines for those classified as high-risk close contacts of an individual who tests positive. That amounts to a trade-off by which teams face additional roster-management and competitive issues, but the league improves its chances of avoiding another outbreak while getting games played on time.

The NFL also knows, however, that things will only get tougher from here as winter nears and coronavirus conditions worsen nationally.

