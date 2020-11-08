The Kansas City Chiefs held on for the win when Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye sent a 67-yard field goal attempt wide right — far, far wide right — as time expired. The Chiefs prevailed, 33-31.

The Panthers hung in there and pulled to within two points on tailback Christian McCaffrey’s one-yard touchdown run and Slye’s extra point with less than two minutes remaining. Carolina got the ball back at its 9-yard line with 1:26 left. The Panthers reached the Kansas City 49 in the final seconds but were left hoping for Slye’s long-range kick in windy conditions.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yard and four touchdowns for the Chiefs, who enter their bye week with a record of 8-1. Tight end Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

McCaffrey had 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Panthers’ lineup after being sidelined since Week 2 by a high ankle sprain. He also ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was on the sideline briefly during Carolina’s final drive after appearing to hurt his right arm or shoulder while being tackled. But he returned to the game and had another catch on which he dived to get out of bounds and stop the clock.