On the field, a high-scoring season plows ahead. Follow along for live updates and news from around the league during the Sunday afternoon slate of games.
Ben Roethlisberger limps to locker room with apparent knee injury
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger went to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room with just more than a minute remaining in the first half, limping after appearing to hurt his left knee on a hit by two Dallas Cowboys defenders.
Roethlisberger grabbed his left knee after the hit and was limping noticeably afterward. He remained in the game and threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver James Washington, then headed to the locker room with 1:10 left in the half.
When the Steelers got the ball back on a turnover, Mason Rudolph entered the game.
Tua Tagovailoa has horrendous interception overturned on touchdown drive
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is making his second career start Sunday, and he looked very much like a rookie with a lot to learn about the NFL on a first-quarter throw that was initially ruled to be an Arizona Cardinals interception.
Fortunately for the draft’s No. 5 overall pick and his team, officials overturned the interception on review. Tagovailoa was not only able to continue the drive — Miami completed it with a touchdown.
On a 2nd-and-10 play, the former Alabama star was flushed from the pocket and scrambled to his left. As he neared the sideline and couldn’t find anyone open, Tagovailoa appeared to throw the ball away, which would have been the smart move, except that he almost threw it into the arms of Arizona safety Jalen Thompson. Replays eventually showed, though, that Thompson did not keep his feet in bounds as he corralled the pass.
Handed a reprieve, Tagovailoa helped move the Dolphins 54 more yards downfield, and running back Jordan Howard finished things off with a two-yard touchdown run. That gave Miami a 14-7 lead, after an incident that likely gave Tagovailoa a valuable lesson on how to properly throw the ball away.
Bills outscore Seahawks as Josh Allen shines
Josh Allen may have fallen off the MVP-caliber pace he was on earlier in the season, but he was very much back in form Sunday while out-dueling an MVP front-runner in Russell Wilson.
In his Buffalo Bills’ 44-34 home win over the Seattle Seahawks, Allen completed 31 of 38 passes for 415 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 138.5 passer rating, adding another score on the ground. Wilson was unsuccessful in his attempt to lead the Seahawks back from a 24-10 halftime deficit, but he continued to pile up season-long statistics with 390 passing yards and two touchdowns, along with two picks.
Buffalo barely tried to run the ball, particularly in the first half, relying instead on the arm of Allen, whose numbers through the Bills’ first four games were far better than those of the most recent four. Buffalo improved to 7-2, while Seattle, for which wide receiver DK Metcalf had 108 receiving yards and a touchdown, fell to 6-2.
Chiefs improve to 8-1 as Panthers’ 67-yard field goal sails way wide
The Kansas City Chiefs held on for the win when Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye sent a 67-yard field goal attempt wide right — far, far wide right — as time expired. The Chiefs prevailed, 33-31.
The Panthers hung in there and pulled to within two points on tailback Christian McCaffrey’s one-yard touchdown run and Slye’s extra point with less than two minutes remaining. Carolina got the ball back at its 9-yard line with 1:26 left. The Panthers reached the Kansas City 49 in the final seconds but were left hoping for Slye’s long-range kick in windy conditions.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yard and four touchdowns for the Chiefs, who enter their bye week with a record of 8-1. Tight end Travis Kelce had 10 catches for 159 yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill had nine catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.
McCaffrey had 10 catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in his return to the Panthers’ lineup after being sidelined since Week 2 by a high ankle sprain. He also ran for 69 yards and a touchdown. He was on the sideline briefly during Carolina’s final drive after appearing to hurt his right arm or shoulder while being tackled. But he returned to the game and had another catch on which he dived to get out of bounds and stop the clock.
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel had nine catches for 105 yards.
Lamar Jackson is good enough in Ravens’ win over Colts
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continued to play with far less effectiveness than he regularly displayed during last season’s NFL MVP campaign, but he was good enough Sunday to help his team beat the Indianapolis Colts, now 5-3, on the road.
Jackson completed 19 of 23 passes for 170 yards, and he added 58 yards and a touchdown with his legs in a 24-10 win that upped the Ravens’ record to 6-2. Baltimore’s other ball-carriers, primarily running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, combined for just 52 yards on 25 carries, although Edwards contributed a touchdown.
The Ravens’ other touchdown came on a pivotal, 65-yard fumble return by the Ravens’ Chuck Clark, after Indianapolis had scored first while Baltimore’s offense struggled out of the gate against the Colts’ second-ranked defense. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers posted a passer rating of just 62.8 by throwing for 227 yards and an interception on 43 attempts.
Dalvin Cook’s big day gives him 478 yards in the past two games
The Vikings’ plan is simple: Feed Dalvin Cook the ball.
Whether that will take them to the playoffs remains to be seen, but the running back continues to be on a tear.
He had 22 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns (one of 70 yards) as the Vikings improved to 3-5 with a 34-20 victory over the Lions. And he caught two passes for 46 yards.
Over his past two games — a win over Green Bay and another division win Sunday — he has gained 478 yards from scrimmage and scored six touchdowns. Last week, he had 30 carries for 163 yards and three touchdowns (along with two catches for 63 yards and another touchdown). In the process, he became the first Vikings player with 30 carries since 2013.
Cook is moving into exclusive company over the first eight games of a season and more than justifying the $63 million contract extension he received before the season as he makes the case that he’s the best running back in the league.
Titans stop skid, stifle stumbling Bears
Sunday’s battle between the Tennessee Titans and the Chicago Bears featured two teams with five wins but also both on two-game losing streaks. Chicago was able to bottle up Titans back Derrick Henry but, as has happened so often, the Bears’ offense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain in a 24-17 loss.
Titans wide receiver A. J. Brown had 101 yards and a touchdown on four catches, and tight end Jonnu Smith chipped in with a touchdown and 32 yards on two receptions. Tennessee, for which quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for just 158 yards, didn’t need much more.
Bears quarterback Nick Foles threw for 334 yards and two scores, but he needed 52 attempts to get there and padded his numbers on a late touchdown drive, after which Chicago was unable to corral an onside kick. The Titans improved to 6-2, while the Bears lost their third straight and are now 5-4.
The Chargers are really good ... at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory
The Los Angeles Chargers are rewriting the record books and not in a good way.
The Chargers blew a 24-3, third-quarter advantage against the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, resulting in their fourth loss this season in which they squandered a double-digit lead. They also let a 16-point lead slip away in Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars before coming back to win, making them the first team in NFL history to blow a lead of 16 points or more in four straight games.
If we look at how the scoring progressed in each of these contests, also known as game script, and how other teams performed in similar circumstances, the chances the Chargers would lose all four games is just 3 percent. It’s four times as likely (12 percent) a team would go 4-0.
There’s no one big thing that keeps the Chargers from closing the deal. Instead, a bunch of little things add up.
Matthew Stafford being evaluated for concussion; Chase Daniel at quarterback for Lions
Chase Daniel has replaced Matthew Stafford at quarterback for the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter of their game at Minnesota.
The Lions said Stafford was being evaluated for a possible concussion after he left the game following a sack.
He had been cleared to play the game after spending five days in quarantine as a high-risk close contact exposed to the coronavirus.
Panthers take 17-13 lead despite Mahomes’s amazing TD play
The Panthers took a 17-13 halftime lead over the Chiefs, kicking a field goal with 50 seconds left after Patrick Mahomes had taken Kansas City down the field for a touchdown.
The Chiefs closed within 14-13 with 3:50 left in the first half on a play on which Mahomes went in motion, fooling the defense into thinking he was going one way, took the snap from the shotgun and caught Demarcus Robinson in the end zone for the 1-yard score.
Mahomes completed 17 of 26 passes for 193 yards and the touchdown in the half.
Christian McCaffrey had nine carries for 48 yards and caught five passes for 43 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater completed 17 of 23 passes for 123 yards and a second touchdown to Curtis Samuel.
Josh Allen carves up Seattle’s terrible defense in the first half
The Seattle Seahawks are being undone by their dreadful defense in Buffalo.
The Bills lead the Seahawks, 24-10, at halftime. Quarterback Josh Allen competed 24 of 28 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
One Buffalo wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, had six catches for 75 yards. Another, John Brown, had six catches for 68 yards.
Seattle was ranked last in the league in total defense, based on yards allowed, entering the game. That was by a wide margin and it’s not getting any better on this day. The Seahawks have an MVP candidate in quarterback Russell Wilson and great wide receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. But if they don’t figure something out on defense, their offensive excellence might not matter.
Kyle Allen suffers ankle injury; Alex Smith in for Washington
Alex Smith has taken over at quarterback for the Washington Football Team after Kyle Allen was injured on a leg-to-leg hit by New York Giants safety Jabrill Peppers.
Allen was taken from the field on a cart with what the team called an ankle injury. His lower left leg was bent grotesquely when Peppers was blocked and then fell into Allen’s lower legs on a pass rush as Allen attempted to make a throw. Peppers’s right leg swung and made contact with Allen’s left leg, apparently inadvertently. Peppers was penalized on the play.
Smith is making his second appearance of the season. He is Washington’s backup ahead of Dwayne Haskins.
Washington ruled out Allen for the remainder of the game.
Jake Luton’s second NFL pass is a 73-yard TD bomb
The record shows that on the first series of his first NFL start, rookie Jake Luton completed 1 of 2 passes 73 yards for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But those 73 yards came on an eye-opening touchdown pass to D.J. Chark.
Luton, 24, was the 189th overall pick out of Oregon State and was pressed into duty when Gardner Minshew was injured.
The Bills, Bears and Browns aren’t as good as their records
The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a victory over their division rival New England Patriots, enter the second half of the season with a 6-2 record, giving them the top spot in the AFC East and a real chance to win the division for the first time since 1995. Before Bills fans get too excited, however, they should consider the fact that their record is inflated and not as good as it looks on paper. The reasons start with the relative strength of their opponents.
But they’re not alone. For the Bears and Browns, point differential offers evidence that their performances so far haven’t been as good as they seem.