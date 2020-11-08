Beyond the immediate changes, the NFL competition committee is considering whether to propose to owners a contingency that would allow two additional teams to qualify for the playoffs if regular season games are lost to the pandemic and can’t be made up, The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reported last week. If approved, 16 teams would qualify for the playoffs instead of 14. The plan is not tied to a specific number of games or weeks of the regular season being lost, Maske noted. It’s a possibility only if all 256 games cannot be played.

AD

AD

Teams on a bye this week: Bengals, Browns, Eagles and Rams.

1 1 Giants (1-7) at Washington (2-5) Fox 1 1 Bears (5-3) at Titans (5-2) Fox 1 1 Lions (3-4) at Vikings (2-5) CBS 1 1 Panthers (3-5) at Chiefs (7-1) Fox 1 1 Texans (1-6) at Jaguars (1-6) CBS 1 1 Ravens (5-2) at Colts (5-2) CBS 1 1 Seahawks (6-1) at Bills (6-2) Fox 1 1 Broncos (3-4) at Falcons (2-6) CBS 4:05 4:05 Raiders (4-3) at Chargers (2-5) Fox 4:25 4:25 Steelers (7-0) at Cowboys (2-6) CBS 4:25 4:25 Dolphins (4-3) at Cardinals (5-2) CBS 8:20 8:20 Saints (5-2) at Buccaneers (6-2) NBC

1 p.m. games

It’s easy to lose track of just how good a season Russell Wilson is having, so let’s look at a few numbers. The Seahawks quarterback has passed for 26 touchdowns in seven games, a total that equals or exceeds 10 single-season numbers of other quarterbacks who have been the MVP since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. He passed for four touchdowns last week and remains ahead of Patrick Mahomes, who has passed for 21. Wilson has won 92 games in his nine seasons, tied with Peyton Manning for the most regular season victories in his first nine seasons in the league. He’s tied with Tom Brady at 101 wins for the most, including postseason games, for a quarterback in his first nine seasons. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a so-so game against the Patriots, not atypical for him, but the Bills continue to lead the AFC East. ...

The Ravens failed to score in the third quarter Sunday, the first time they had been shut out in a period this season, and squandered a 10-point lead in a loss in which the Steelers sacked Lamar Jackson four times. The Colts are tied with the Titans atop the AFC South. “We’re in position to have a chance to accomplish all we want to accomplish,” Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said. “That’s all that you can ask for. Certainly I think it’s okay to have a few moments where you go — you kick yourself and go, ‘Dadgumit, we should be 7-0.’ But we’re not. But we’re in a position where we have a chance and keep moving forward.” ...

AD

AD

Mahomes had a blast in the Chiefs’ victory over the Jets, and can you blame him? He passed for more than 400 yards for the fourth time in his career, and one of his five touchdown passes was an underhanded toss to Travis Kelce. Mahomes has 11,727 passing yards and 97 passing touchdowns in 39 career games, both the most in NFL history by a player in his first 40 games. The Panthers may get a boost if Christian McCaffrey is able to return from his ankle injury. ...

The Titans and Bears are still smarting from tough losses in Week 8. For Tennessee, the loss to the Bengals was their second in a row after being knocked from their perch among the unbeatens by Pittsburgh. The Bears lost by three to the Saints in overtime and will be without suspended wide receiver Javon Wims.

Late afternoon games

The Steelers have that destiny’s darling aura about them, don’t they? Although they’re far from perfect, they have matched the 1978 team, which went on to win the Super Bowl, for the best start in franchise history. Pittsburgh aced its Week 8 test against the Ravens, holding on for a 28-24 win to remain undefeated. Although the Steelers gave up 265 rushing yards, they intercepted Jackson twice and he lost two fumbles. After that hard-hitting game, they will face a Cowboys team that seems adrift. Quarterback Ben DiNucci certainly was overmatched in the loss to the Eagles. The team was considering whether to go with Garrett Gilbert or Cooper Rush because Andy Dalton will miss a second straight game. He suffered a concussion in Week 7, but this time he’s out because he was placed on the reserve/covid-19 list. ...

AD

AD

There’s a reason Chargers fans are a jittery, fatalistic bunch. Their team is the first in NFL history to blow a lead of 16 or more points in four straight games (one of which it won). Overall, the Chargers have lost five games by a total of 19 points. They squandered a 24-3 third-quarter lead to the Broncos. The Raiders ground out a victory behind Josh Jacobs’s 128 rushing yards in challenging weather in Cleveland.

Sunday night

This time, the Saints-Buccaneers game delivers the kind of quarterback showdown we were all salivating over when Brady moved to the NFC South. With a combined age of 85 years 30 days on game day, Brady and Drew Brees will be the oldest pair of starting quarterbacks in NFL history. (The previous record is 84 years 243 days — in their regular season opener.)

AD