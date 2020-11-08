Prominent wide receivers returning to rejoin star quarterbacks will be the theme on “Sunday Night Football” when the Saints face the Buccaneers for the second time this season, this time in Tampa.

Wideout Antonio Brown is set to make his Buccaneers debut as he reunites with Tom Brady, his quarterback for the lone NFL game he played last season with the New England Patriots. Michael Thomas returns to the to the Saints’ lineup to assist quarterback Drew Brees.

The Bucs signed Brown, the former seven-time Pro Bowler for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and now his eight-game suspension by the NFL for violating the personal conduct policy has expired. He could face further discipline by the league, with the NFL’s investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him still open. But Brady lobbied Coach Bruce Arians in the summer for the Buccaneers to add Brown and, while Arians said no then, he relented this time.

The Buccaneers have won three straight and six of their last seven games. They have a record of 6-2 and lead the NFC South as they try to become the first team ever to play a Super Bowl on its home field. Brady has nine touchdown passes and no interceptions over the last four games. He never has been swept by a divisional opponent in a season in his NFL career, and the Bucs lost the season opener at New Orleans.

The Saints had two interceptions of Brady, one of which they returned for a touchdown, in their 34-23 triumph in Week 1. Thomas has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain that day. His return was delayed by a team disciplinary issue that caused him to be deactivated for a game and fined, and a hamstring injury. His presence could make a major difference for Brees, who had to deal with a shoulder injury last week.