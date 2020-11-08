Coming off a bye, the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants, who fell to 1-7 with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football.”

Washington Football Team (2-5) vs. New York Giants (1-7)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field

TV: Fox; streaming on Fox Sports Go app, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM

Line: Washington -2.5

November 8, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST
Pregame reading: Ron Rivera’s teams have a track record of finishing strong

By Scott Allen

Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:

November 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Giants

By Scott Allen

Three weeks after a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds led to a 20-19 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Washington looks for its second straight win in the rematch at FedEx Field. For the first time this season, Washington will have a limited number of fans, in addition to team employees and players’s family members, in the stands.

Washington quarterback Kyle Allen passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 6, but he also committed a pair of turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Allen took care of the ball in his next start, a 25-3 blowout of the Cowboys. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson had a career day against Dallas, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, but he could find things tougher against a Giants defense that has limited opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing in five of its eight games.

While Washington is well rested coming off a bye, New York is on a short week. After taking a lead into halftime, the Giants lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” to fall to 1-7. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, bringing his total to nine this season. Jones is 3-0 as a starter against Washington and 1-17 against everyone else.

Sunday marks the start of a crucial stretch for Washington, which at 2-5 is only a game and a half behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Washington’s next four games are against teams with a combined record of 8-22-1.