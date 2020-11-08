Washington Football Team (2-5) vs. New York Giants (1-7)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., FedEx Field
TV: Fox; streaming on Fox Sports Go app, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Washington -2.5
Antonio Gibson’s touchdown run trims Giants’ lead to 20-10 early in third quarter
Washington opened the second half with its best drive of the game, a six-play march that culminated in Antonio Gibson’s leap into the end zone from one yard out. The big play of the drive was a 45-yard completion to Cam Sims, who found himself wide open down the left sideline. Sims has two catches for a team-high 77 yards. Alex Smith is 8 for 10 for 118 yards. (New York 20, Washington 10, 12:24 left in the third quarter)
Giants take 20-3 lead into halftime after Washington drive ends in an Alex Smith interception
Washington’s offense showed signs of life after the two-minute warning, but came away with no points after its third turnover of the half. Washington was inside the red zone after a 32-yard completion from Alex Smith to Cam Sims. On the next play, Giants linebacker Blake Martinez intercepted a short pass over the middle intended for running back J.D. McKissic, who slipped on the play. New York outgained Washington 244-132 in the first two quarters. (New York 20, Washington 3, end of the first half)
Evan Engram’s touchdown catch gives Giants a 20-3 lead late in the first half
Daniel Jones capped an impressive 10-play drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to tight end Evan Engram, who made a fingertip grab for his first score of the season after beating rookie safety Kam Curl on a seam route. Former Washington running back Alfred Morris had five carries for 44 yards on the march and has a team-high 48 of New York’s 110 yards rushing in the first half. (New York 20, Washington 3, 2:05 left in the second quarter)
Giants extend lead to 13-3 in the second quarter
Graham Gano capped a nine-play drive with his 17th consecutive made field goal from inside 50 yards, a 48-yarder that extended the Giants’ lead to 13-3. New York has dominated time of possession by more than six minutes thus far and has outgained Washington 168 yards to 77. (New York 13, Washington 3, 9:24 left in the second quarter)
Washington cuts Giants’ lead to 10-3 in the second quarter
Washington got on the board early in the second quarter with a 48-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who has struggled of late. Giants safety Jabrill Peppers was called for unnecessary roughness on the sack that knocked Kyle Allen out of the game, as he leg-whipped Allen after being cut-block by Antonio Gibson. Washington drove as far as the Giants’ 10-yard line, but penalties on Brandon Scherff, Logan Thomas and Morgan Moses forced Ron Rivera’s squad to settle for the long field goal. (New York 10, Washington 3, 13:05 left in the second quarter)
Kyle Allen carted off field with lower leg injury; Alex Smith enters the game
On Washington’s third possession, on a first-and-10 from the Giants’ 31, Kyle Allen was sacked by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers. Allen’s left leg bent awkwardly on the play and he was carted off the field.
Alex Smith entered the game at quarterback for Washington. (New York 10, Washington 0, 1:04 left in the first quarter)
Giants capitalize on Washington’s second lost fumble, take 10-0 lead in first quarter
Washington has had all sorts of trouble hanging onto the ball in the first quarter and the Giants have taken advantage. After rookie wide receiver Isaiah Wright muffed a punt, New York cornerback Madre Harper recovered at the Washington 16-yard line. Four plays later, Wayne Gallman waltzed untouched into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown.
New York has scored all 10 points off Washington turnovers. In addition to Washington’s two lost fumbles, tight end Logan Thomas dropped a third-down pass that would have resulted in a first down. (New York 10, Washington 0, 4:15 left in the first quarter)
Giants take 3-0 lead in first quarter on Graham Gano field goal
New York capitalized on Washington’s early turnover, as Daniel Jones found wide receiver Austin Mack for a 50-yard completion on the first play after Antonio Gibson’s fumble. Five plays later, Graham Gano kicked a 38-yard field to give the Giants a 3-0 lead. (New York 3, Washington 0, 9:35 left in the first quarter)
Antonio Gibson loses fumble on Washington’s first play
Antonio Gibson caught a short pass out of the backfield on Washington’s first play from scrimmage and ran it into Giants’ territory before safety Logan Ryan forced a fumble. After a mad scramble for the loose ball, New York safety Jabrill Peppers pounced on it at the Giants’ 19-yard line. (Washington 0, New York 0, 11:49 left in the first quarter)
Washington’s defense forces a turnover on downs on Giants’ opening possession
Washington won the toss and elected to defer, giving the Giants the ball first. New York moved the ball effectively on its opening possession, with an 18-yard run by Sterling Shepard putting the Giants across midfield. Washington’s defense stuffed Dion Lewis on a fourth-and-one carry at the 35-yard line, resulting in a turnover on downs, much to the delight of the roughly 3,000 fans in attendance. (Washington 0, New York 0, 12:08 left in the first quarter)
Pregame reading: Ron Rivera’s teams have a track record of finishing strong
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- Week 9 preview: Washington must stop Daniel Jones as critical NFC East stretch begins
- Ron Rivera’s teams have a history of strong finishes. Washington has a shot at one.
- Washington’s improved defense thinks it can play even better
- A seventh-round pick is now one of Washington’s most important defenders
- Dwayne Haskins remains Washington’s third-string QB, but Ron Rivera hasn’t given up on him
- Citing cancer experience, Ron Rivera advocates for Affordable Care Act
- Svrluga: How to devalue a first-round quarterback, by the Washington Football Team
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Giants
Three weeks after a failed two-point conversion in the final seconds led to a 20-19 loss to the Giants at MetLife Stadium, Washington looks for its second straight win in the rematch at FedEx Field. For the first time this season, Washington will have a limited number of fans, in addition to team employees and players’s family members, in the stands.
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants in Week 6, but he also committed a pair of turnovers, including a fumble that was returned for the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Allen took care of the ball in his next start, a 25-3 blowout of the Cowboys. Rookie running back Antonio Gibson had a career day against Dallas, rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, but he could find things tougher against a Giants defense that has limited opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing in five of its eight games.
While Washington is well rested coming off a bye, New York is on a short week. After taking a lead into halftime, the Giants lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Monday Night Football” to fall to 1-7. Second-year quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, bringing his total to nine this season. Jones is 3-0 as a starter against Washington and 1-17 against everyone else.
Sunday marks the start of a crucial stretch for Washington, which at 2-5 is only a game and a half behind the Eagles for first place in the NFC East. Washington’s next four games are against teams with a combined record of 8-22-1.