Chambers will oversee “employee experience and culture,” according to a team release, and report directly to team president Jason Wright, who was hired in August to transform and lead the team’s business operations while head coach Ron Rivera managed the on-field rebuild.
A New York native, Chambers was mostly recently the vice president of people operations for the Oakland Athletics and has more than than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent management with companies that include Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Citigroup and IBM. He received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York (Fredonia) and a master’s from Clarkson University.