The Washington Football Team continues its build of its executive ranks Monday by hiring Andre Chambers to the newly formed role of Chief People Officer.

Chambers will oversee a restructured human resources department. His hire takes place after dozens of former female employees told The Washington Post that they were sexually harassed or verbally abused during their employment with the team and that the franchise lacked a sufficient HR department with necessary reporting protocols.

Chambers will oversee “employee experience and culture,” according to a team release, and report directly to team president Jason Wright, who was hired in August to transform and lead the team’s business operations while head coach Ron Rivera managed the on-field rebuild.

A New York native, Chambers was mostly recently the vice president of people operations for the Oakland Athletics and has more than than 20 years of experience in human resources and talent management with companies that include Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Citigroup and IBM. He received a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York (Fredonia) and a master’s from Clarkson University.