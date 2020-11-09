That’s a bummer, for sure. It deprives us of ruminating on situations such as Michigan (1-2), Penn State (0-3) or Tennessee (2-4), in which people are miffed, glum or dialing up the radio show to howl at the moon. Such cases of departure from all rationale long have lent such beautiful texture to the sport. Yet it’s trickier when all the various absences and postponements and cancellations mean you can’t really evaluate the coaching with any alacrity, not that there ever has been abundant alacrity out there.

On Saturday night, Coach Nick Rolovich debuted for Washington State, won, 38-28, at Oregon State and cited 32 player absences. He deserves a hosanna for saying: “Every time something bad happens, I say: ‘Good. I’m going to handle it.’ ” A coach with such a puzzle would have deserved no fewer hosannas for saying those exact words after losing.

Well, they’re happy in Bloomington, Ind., where Indiana bested Michigan for the first time since 1987, back when goal posts could topple, back before they got so boring. The Hoosiers are 3-0 and ranked 10th with a swell quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. and imposing pass catchers with marvelous names such as Whop Philyor, Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot. After the 38-21 throttling of a troubled Michigan, fifth-season head coach Tom Allen began the video news conference by saying, “Wow.” Had he stopped with that and walked off, it would have been irresponsible, sure, but also badass.

They’re happy in San Jose, where San Jose State has found its first 3-0 start since 1982, having gone to San Diego State and administered a 28-17 dent on that longtime nemesis. If it’s a clunky season all around, at least some people seem to be having meaningful experiences. “I think there’s really something special about this group,” fourth-year head coach Brent Brennan said, “and I just feel so grateful to be a part of it.”

They’re happy with their various fresh breakthroughs at No. 8 BYU (8-0), at No. 22 Liberty (7-0), No. 23 Northwestern (3-0), at mighty Maryland (2-1), at Nevada (3-0). They’re happy in that sprightly kingdom of No. 15 Coastal Carolina (7-0), where they have that nickname “Chanticleers” but the cool, in-the-know people call them the “Chants.”

Happiness reigned Saturday night around the little-known village of No. 2 Notre Dame (7-0), a reminder that the Lilliputs of the world really can rise up if they put their minds to it. It even can include big-boy line play that results in a rushing advantage of 209-34 against Clemson. Noting the long dearth of major victories and all the chatter and the chatter and the other chatter about that, Coach Brian Kelly said something beautiful after the 47-40 double-overtime win: “So we’re not celebrating because we shocked the world or we changed the narrative or we did this because they were the number one team in the country. We did it because we proved something to ourselves, and that’s really satisfying, and that’s what we’re celebrating.”

Oh, they’re happy around No. 6 Florida (4-1) because they just ransacked Georgia and missed some key players. They’re happy because they’re nationally relevant and they used to like that, even if it does sort of hinge on a whim: They didn’t find the magnificent Kyle Trask at quarterback until Feleipe Franks suffered a horrifying injury at Kentucky in September 2019 and Trask stepped in. Franks? He’s pretty happy over at his new school, surprising Arkansas (3-3), where first-year coach Sam Pittman has wrought a whopping turnaround, and Franks said Saturday, “Just being at the University of Arkansas has been a blessing for me.”

So in a year of so much woe, there’s still some wow. They’re happy in College Station, Tex., because No. 5 Texas A&M looks like a force at 5-1, so that after it finished mauling South Carolina, 48-3, on the road, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III told reporters, “We’re turning heads and doing a lot of things people didn’t think we could do.”

And are they ever happy at No. 7 Cincinnati (6-0). That’s the case where Luke Fickell, the fifth-year head coach, used to be the interim for one 6-7 year at Ohio State, then gamely remained on staff once Ohio State brought in Urban Meyer, as would most anyone with an interest in happy scoreboards.

Then Fickell went on to Cincinnati, and he is 28-5 across the past three seasons, and after walloping Houston, 38-10, on Saturday, he said, “I just had somebody ask me: ‘It didn’t seem like it was a 38-10 win. It just seemed kind of monotonous.’ And I said, ‘You know, that’s really the way we’d love to do it, is to have the ability, kind of monotonous, grind things out both offensively and defensively.”

So they have reached that familiar point of monotonous happiness.

They’re happy at No. 9 Miami (6-1), where they have recovered from their inconvenience at Clemson and where fabulous quarterback D’Eriq King continues to steer things calmly after transferring from Houston. Explaining his matter-of-fact demeanor out there after his brilliant game Friday night at North Carolina State — 31 for 41 for 430 yards, five touchdowns, 105 rushing yards — he said: “When I was playing little league, my dad was coaching me. I scored a touchdown and celebrated. He kind of got on me pretty bad.”

And they’re happy at No. 16 Marshall (6-0), where they’re about to play a game of great honor Saturday against Middle Tennessee. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the worst air disaster in American sports history, the plane crash that killed 36 football team members, nine coaches, 25 boosters and five members of the flight crew. “Growing up not far from here,” quarterback Grant Wells from nearby Charleston, W.Va., told reporters Saturday, “I have learned about it since I could throw the ball. Representing the Herd, especially in this game on the 50th anniversary, will be surreal.”

That will mean something large and clear in a season when it’s hard to assess anything largely or clearly. And while it can be hard to find the way to happy, they might be happy even at No. 1 Alabama, which will spend time at the summit for the 13th consecutive season. Of course, after all this dominance, you’re forgiven if you’re all finished with feeling happy for Alabama.