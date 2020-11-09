The organization will then turn full attention to improving a team that, following a 3-2 defeat to the Montreal Impact on Sunday, finished with a 5-12-6 record (tied for second worst in the 26-team league) and missed the playoffs for the second time in seven seasons.

United investors, led by chief executive Jason Levien, are pursuing a coach for the first time since taking charge in 2012, two years into Olsen’s tenure.

The search began with at least 20 candidates, multiple people familiar with the situation said. United is in the process of trimming the list to about six, with a goal of making a final decision next month.

Team officials declined to comment.

General Manager Dave Kasper and technical director Stewart Mairs are at the forefront of the process, and Levien and other executives will take greater roles soon.

Kasper’s involvement suggests his job is safe after 18 years overseeing player personnel.

Olsen, who is transitioning into the front office after 11 years as a player and 11 in multiple coaching positions, will also be involved in the search, one person said.

From early indications, there is no clear favorite. However, two people said four candidates are expected to advance to the next stage: Ashton; Columbus Crew assistant Ezra Hendrickson; former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas; and Jill Ellis, who guided the U.S. women’s national team to two World Cup titles.

Ashton, employed by United since 2007, rejuvenated an injury-plagued team last month before finishing with two defeats and a 3-3-1 record. He appears to be a long-shot for the permanent position.

Hendrickson, a member of United’s 2004 championship squad, has 11 years of coaching experience with Seattle, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Columbus. He was head coach of Seattle’s second-division team for three years.

Aside from Hendrickson’s strong credentials, his candidacy comes as part of United’s efforts to build a diverse candidate pool. Hendrickson, a native of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is Black.

Armas was a Red Bulls assistant for three years and head coach for a little more than two before being fired in September.

Ellis is the first woman to interview for an MLS coaching job. People familiar with her initial talks with United said D.C. officials were “very impressed.”

However, one person who knows Ellis well said she is more likely to return to international coaching, perhaps leading the English women’s national team — she is from England — or another top program.

It’s unclear how many on United’s initial list were interviewed, but multiple people said the list included Mexico’s Javier Aguirre and the Netherlands’ Clarence Seedorf; former U.S. national team defender Steve Cherundolo; U.S. under-23 national team coach Jason Kreis; Pa-Modou Kah, a former MLS defender who coaches Canada’s Pacific FC; and Michael Nsien, coach of second-tier FC Tulsa.

Aguirre has coached the Mexican, Japanese and Egyptian national teams, plus five Spanish clubs. He recently told SiriusXM’s “Counterattack” that two MLS clubs contacted him.

One person, however, said Aguirre is no longer in the running for the D.C. job.

Seedorf is a former AC Milan star who guided clubs in Italy, China and Spain, plus the Cameroonian national team — none for more than a year. Multiple coaches from Latin America have also caught United’s eye and new candidates could enter the mix in the coming weeks, one person said.

Three potential candidates with local ties said they have not been contacted: Sasho Cirovski, the longtime men’s coach at the University of Maryland; John Harkes, the former D.C. captain who won the U.S. third-division title this year with Greenville (S.C.) Triumph; and New England Revolution assistant Richie Williams, a former D.C. midfielder.

The next D.C. coach will inherit a program that failed to advance from the group stage at the MLS is Back Tournament this summer in Florida and squandered an opportunity Sunday to clinch the last of 10 playoff berths in the 14-team Eastern Conference.

Injuries were a huge problem all year. Paul Arriola, arguably the team’s most important player, tore an ACL in preseason and did not return until Sunday.

Edison Flores, United’s major signing last winter, missed nine games this fall with a facial fracture.

Three weeks apart in September, Felipe Martins and Mohammed Abu suffered long-term knee injuries. Captain Steven Birnbaum missed 13 of the last 16 matches with an ankle injury. Ulises Segura’s season ended in mid-September with a calf ailment.

With limited options, Olsen and Ashton often used players out of position. Makeshift lineups were largely responsible for conceding seven goals in the final two matches.

Offensively, United did not score more than two goals until the penultimate match. It took 12 games to score in the first half and 18 to hold a halftime lead. Ola Kamara was the top scorer with four.

Flores, a Peruvian World Cup attacker, did not seem comfortable with the formation and tactics until the last month of the season. Julian Gressel, a major trade acquisition last winter, never found a groove.

Consequently, United failed to replicate the vibrancy often on display in 2018-19 with Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta. Both departed last offseason, Rooney to England and Acosta to Mexico.

The economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic undermined plans this summer to sign at least two potential starters from overseas. Payroll considerations seem likely to impact roster decisions again this winter.

Arriola, Flores and Gressel will form the core of the attack next year. Several others with guaranteed contracts are also expected back.

Teenage midfielders Kevin Paredes, Moses Nyeman and Griffin Yow took notable steps in their development, combining for 40 appearances and 18 starts. Yow scored twice this fall.

Donovan Pines, a second-year pro, overcame spells of immaturity to gain experience and comfort in central defense. (He also posted three goals in the last six matches.)

Roster moves, though, are inevitable in the aftermath of a disappointing season and upon a coaching decision. Who United chooses will set the framework for an organization that has not won a playoff game since 2015 and last raised the MLS Cup trophy 16 years ago.