“I don’t know if he’ll be available or not,” Fuente said Monday during a Zoom call with the media. “I didn’t know last week. We’ll see how it goes and see how he feels. If he can go, he’ll go. If he can’t, he won’t, so we’ll rep those guys that are in the top kind of group. We’ll try to get another guy or two ready in case we need them.”

Herbert is second in major college football in all-purpose yards (1,247) and first in average all-purpose yards among players with at least five games (178.1). His 357 all-purpose yards against Duke Oct. 3 in a 38-31 victory in Durham, N.C., are the most in a game this season.

Only Clemson running back Travis Etienne, a Heisman Trophy contender, has more total all-purpose yards (1,264) than Herbert.

Herbert is fourth nationally in rushing yards (803) and third in average per carry (8.36). His average per carry leads the country among players with at least 36 rushing attempts. The players ahead of Herbert have just 11 and 35 carries, respectively.

He has rushed for 100 yards in five of the six full games in which he has played this year, becoming the first Virginia Tech running back since 2011 (David Wilson) to have at least four such games in a season. Herbert is one of eight players in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 200-yard rushing performance.

The Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) turned to quarterback Hendon Hooker to anchor the rushing attack against Liberty when Herbert became unavailable. The redshirt junior carried 20 times, his most this season, for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Only one other player, running back Raheem Blackshear, had more than one rushing attempt.

Blackshear is line to have an increased workload this week if Herbert is unavailable, Fuente indicated, as is Jalen Holston, listed third at the position on the team’s most recent depth chart. Blackshear, who also lines up in the slot, and Holston are redshirt juniors.

“We do need to continue to bring along those other guys,” Fuente said. “I mean Jalen needs to play a role for us. Raheem needs to continue to improve. It’s kind of a weird situation leading into [last] week where it wasn’t that we didn’t know we were going to have Khalil, but we weren’t sure if were going to have Khalil.

“So you’ve got Raheem working at both slot and running back, but when you lose Khalil on the first play of the game, he’s got to play just running back, so yeah, there’s a lot of shuffling and a lot discussion that’s got to happen when you lose somebody like that.”

Virginia Tech is averaging an ACC-best 277.4 rushing yards per game but amassed 201 against the Flames, underscoring Herbert’s value to an offense that ranks third in the conference in total yards (465 per game).

Then there is the wear and tear Hooker absorbed as a runner, an additional cause for concern among the coaching staff given he missed the first two games and an extended stretch of practices with an undisclosed medical ailment unrelated the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I worry about all of those things, absolutely,” Fuente said. “He’s going to go out and practice and be tough for his football team, but yeah, I mean, you’d like for your starting quarterback to go out there in a glass case and never get touched the whole game, but it just doesn’t work that way.”

Herbert was one of several significant contributors who left Saturday’s game with an injury, including senior linebacker Rayshard Ashby, who is third on the Hokies in tackles. Without the second-team all-ACC selection, Virginia Tech yielded 249 yards to the Flames in second half.