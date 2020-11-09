In a tweet published Sunday afternoon, Moore said the officers “pulled guns on me assuming I had drugs and guns.” He claims the officers unzipped his pants while searching for a weapon even though he told them repeatedly that he was not armed.
“If I didn’t tell those incompetent officers that I was a LSU football player there’s no telling if I would’ve been here to tell the story!” Moore wrote.
In a tweet of his own, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said he was aware of Moore’s claims.
“While I cannot comment on the investigation, what I can say is that we must work collectively to embrace our differences,” Orgeron wrote. “We have to listen, learn and come together to combat social injustice and racism if we are to create a safer and more equitable society for all people.”
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said in a statement that “we take these allegations seriously and will await the findings of the investigation.” She said Paul had been in touch with Moore about his allegations.
Moore, a freshman, has eight catches for 70 yards this season.