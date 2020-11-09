But Jim Nantz will be on hand to say, “Hello, friends,” and the winner’s jacket remains green. Here’s what else you should know about this year’s Masters.

All times Eastern.

How can I watch the Masters on TV and streaming?

Thursday-Friday: 1-5:30, ESPN

Saturday: 1-5, CBS

Sunday: 10-3, CBS

Masters.com and the Masters app will stream the ESPN and CBS broadcasts. Those two sites also will air featured-group coverage starting at 7:45 a.m. daily along with dedicated coverage of hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6; Amen Corner; and hole Nos. 15 and 16. Click here for featured-hole times. (ESPN+ also will air the featured-hole coverage.)

Also of note: ESPN’s “College Gameday” football pregame show will air Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon from a position overlooking Ike’s Pond and the No. 9 green of Augusta National’s Par 3 course.

Who’s in the field?

Past champions, recent major champions, recent PGA Tour winners and golfers in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings as of March 15, among others, receive invitations to the tournament. But this year, though Masters officials delayed the tournament by seven months, they declined to change the qualification requirements to account for this summer’s play, instead basing the invite-only field mainly on achievements from the 2019 season and early in 2020. So the 96 golfers who had qualified for the Masters had it been played in April will be the 96 golfers on hand this week, with a number of golfers who have played well in the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus hiatus sitting things out.

Daniel Berger is the most notable — and controversial — absence this week. He was well outside the top 50 of the rankings at the established cutoff point in March but had risen to 13th as of last week, with a post-hiatus win, three other top-three finishes and a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship in August.

Other notable absences include Viktor Hovland (No. 24 in the world as of last week), Harris English (35th in the world, fourth at the U.S. Open in September, eight top 20 finishes since the restart) and Ryan Palmer (33rd in the world, four top 10 finishes since the restart).

Will tee times be affected?

Tee times and early-round pairings have not yet been released. But with nearly 2½ fewer hours of daily sunlight in November compared with April and the sun setting before 5:30 p.m. each day, Masters officials will have to abandon tradition this year and institute two-tee start times with morning and afternoon waves, which is the norm during the initial rounds of most PGA Tour events but nearly unheard-of at Augusta. Therefore, each golfer in the field will have to begin at least one round on the difficult 10th hole and then immediately proceed to Amen Corner.

We’re going to see a two-tee start for Sunday’s final round, as well, because CBS needs to wrap up its Masters coverage by the start of its 4 p.m. NFL games. Expect the first threesomes Sunday to tee off sometime around 8:40 a.m. and the final group to start sometime around 10:20 a.m.

It’s actually the second straight year of a two-tee Sunday start, as it also happened in 2019 — for the first time in history — because of thunderstorms in the forecast.

How will cooler weather affect Augusta National?

Augusta’s high temperatures in mid-November average about 8 degrees cooler than they do in April, and if that’s the case this week then tee shots will not have the same distance as they do in the spring. The ball also likely won’t have the same amount of roll, as the grounds crew must apply copious amounts of water to the course for its annual autumn reseeding, and winds out of the north could provide an added buffer on a number of holes, particularly the par 5s.

In other words, Augusta National seems likely to play longer than it does in April. Bigger hitters still will have an edge off the tee, but precision on approach will be even more crucial considering the possibly longer and trickier second shots.

The greens, meanwhile, will maintain their usual slickness thanks to the underground Sub-Air system that removes excess moisture to help keep them in treacherous shape all year.

For what it’s worth, the last “cold” Masters took place in 2007, with windy conditions and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Zach Johnson won that tournament with a score of 1-over-par 289, the first over-par winning score at Augusta in four decades.