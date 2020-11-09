When the season ended in September, that stood as the last and only earned run Williams — 25 years old at the time, 26 now — had allowed in 2020. And Monday night, Williams, whose change-up became the most unhittable pitch in baseball in 2020, was honored as the winner of the National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award, with Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis winning unanimously in the American League.

Williams earned 14 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, beating out Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth, who tied for second.

Lewis was named first on all 30 AL ballots, easily outpacing Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert, who was the runner-up. Lewis was the third unanimous winner in the AL in four years, joining Houston’s Yordan Alvarez in 2019 and New York’s Aaron Judge in 2017.

It is a sign of the strange circumstances of 2020 that the winners’ full bodies of work this season were as follows: 27 innings pitched by Williams and 242 plate appearances by Lewis.

Evaluating rookie of the year candidates is a difficult task even in a normal year, with pitchers and position players all in the same bucket of candidates and little clarity on how to compare and contrast them. But that task was even harder this year during the shortened, 60-game season, which saw an influx of talented rookies throughout the year — some of whom may have only pitched a handful of innings or taken only a handful of at-bats.

It is worth noting, for example, that Baseball America’s choice as rookie of the year for the entire major leagues — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin — was not even a finalist for the BBWAA’s NL award. Gonsolin got a single first-place vote and finished fourth.

With that said, the choices turned out to be fairly clear-cut.

Williams, a 2013 draftee who lost almost two years to elbow surgery as a minor leaguer in 2016, emerged as arguably the best reliever in the majors, allowing just that lone earned run while striking out a staggering 53 percent of the batters he faced. On Monday night, he became the first pitcher to win rookie of the year honors following a season in which he made no starts and earned no saves.

His change-up, nicknamed the Airbender, was statistically the most unhittable pitch in baseball, according to MLB.com, with batters missing it on 61.1 percent of all swings — far outpacing Tyler Glasnow’s curveball (52.8 percent), Shane Bieber’s curveball (51.5) and Max Scherzer’s slider (50.8). Opposing batters hit .032 (2 for 62) with 41 strikeouts against Willams’s change-up.

Hall of Famer and 1968 NL rookie of the year Johnny Bench, who announced the winner on MLB Network’s broadcast Monday night, said to Williams, “I’d love to catch you, but I wouldn’t want to [try to] hit you.”

In an August video interview with reporters, Williams explained the origins of his change-up thusly: “I started throwing like that as a kid — like, when I played catch with my friends — just to mess with people, trying to make them miss the ball when I threw it to them. That’s what turned into my change-up. I’ve had that since I was maybe 10 years old.”

Lewis was an even more convincing pick, becoming the 12th unanimous winner of the award in the AL and the 25th overall. He was also the Mariners’ first rookie of the year since Ichiro Suzuki in 2001.

Lewis, 25, was by some measures the most productive AL rookie in 2020, amassing 1.7 wins above replacement (according to FanGraphs), while hitting 11 homers, driving in 28 runs, batting .264 and posting an .801 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He was batting .328 with a .945 OPS entering September but slumped to .147 and .550 over the final month.

Lewis, the 11th pick of the 2016 draft, became known this season at least as much for his glove as for his bat, with his highlight-reel plays in center field, including most memorably a leaping catch over the wall in September to rob Oakland’s Ramón Laureano of a grand slam.

Though it was only coincidental, it was also perhaps fitting that, at the end of a season in which MLB, like much of the country, was forced to grapple with its long-standing issues surrounding race and social justice, both Williams and Lewis are Black, becoming the first pair to sweep the Rookie of the Year awards since Alvin Davis of the Mariners and Dwight Gooden of the New York Mets in 1984.