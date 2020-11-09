NFL Week 9: What you need to read
The latest: What to know from Sunday | Highlights from Week 9 | Tom Brady and the Bucs were no match, again, for Drew Brees and the Saints | NFL could add two more playoff teams if the season is cut short | NFL considers plan to reward teams that develop minority head coaches, general managers
Columns: How to devalue a first-round quarterback, by the Washington Football Team | NFL midseason awards: Russell Wilson for MVP, plus Super Bowl favorites
• Seahawks star DK Metcalf is impossible to miss. So how did the NFL miss on him?
• Midway through its season, the NFL knows the biggest coronavirus challenges lie ahead
• After their foundation appeared shaken, the Steelers emerged as one of the NFL’s best
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why. | Which NFL stadiums will allow fans
