The Patriots’ dynastic run feels done and they desperately need a win. So their “Monday Night Football” matchup in the Meadowlands with the hapless, hopeless Jets arrives at a good time for them.

These are troubled times in New England. The six Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady at quarterback are but a memory, with Brady in Tampa and the Patriots struggling mightily with Cam Newton leading the offense. The Patriots have lost four straight games and have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Coach Bill Belichick has spoken publicly about the team’s approach to the salary cap in recent years leaving the Patriots strapped this season for cap room, leading to follow-up questions about whether Belichick was making excuses. He said he wasn’t.

Newton played well early in the season but has been less effective since missing a game after testing positive for the coronavirus. Belichick, so far, has resisted turning things over to young quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots have a lengthy list of injuries and will be without cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, among others, for this game.