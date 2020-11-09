The New England Patriots take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: New England’s six Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady at quarterback are but a memory, with the Patriots struggling mightily with Newton leading the offense. The Patriots have lost four straight games and have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. The Jets, at 0-8, are the NFL’s only winless team. Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to get the start at quarterback with Sam Darnold dealing with a shoulder injury.
November 9, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
What to watch for during Monday’s Patriots-Jets matchup

By Mark Maske

The Patriots’ dynastic run feels done and they desperately need a win. So their “Monday Night Football” matchup in the Meadowlands with the hapless, hopeless Jets arrives at a good time for them.

These are troubled times in New England. The six Super Bowl victories with Tom Brady at quarterback are but a memory, with Brady in Tampa and the Patriots struggling mightily with Cam Newton leading the offense. The Patriots have lost four straight games and have fallen behind the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Coach Bill Belichick has spoken publicly about the team’s approach to the salary cap in recent years leaving the Patriots strapped this season for cap room, leading to follow-up questions about whether Belichick was making excuses. He said he wasn’t.

Newton played well early in the season but has been less effective since missing a game after testing positive for the coronavirus. Belichick, so far, has resisted turning things over to young quarterback Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots have a lengthy list of injuries and will be without cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver N’Keal Harry, among others, for this game.

The Jets, at 0-8, are the NFL’s only winless team. Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP for the Baltimore Ravens, is expected to get the start at quarterback with Sam Darnold listed as doubtful on the injury report because of a shoulder injury.