Elsewhere in the conference, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus, No. 5 Texas A&M halted practice because of positive tests, and an outbreak at Mississippi State caused the postponement of a scheduled game Saturday against No. 24 Auburn.

“We are dealing with covid and contact tracing. I can’t go into detail. It’s a very fluid situation,” Orgeron said of his Tigers (2-3). He acknowledged that some unspecified starting players were affected by the outbreak but declared the Tigers were “focused on playing Alabama on Saturday night.”

LSU might be down to one scholarship quarterback, freshman TJ Finley, if multiple reports prove accurate. The SEC’s coronavirus protocols mandate a minimum of 53 scholarship athletes be available for a team to play. It is unclear where LSU’s roster stands in relation to that threshold, but the conference is reportedly planning to make a decision about the Alabama game by Tuesday.

If the game is postponed, it may be difficult to make up. When the SEC set up its revised, conference-only schedule for this season, it left an open week before its Dec. 19 championship game to allow for games to be pushed back. However, that date is now being held for an LSU-Florida game that was postponed from Oct. 17 after an outbreak amid the Gators’ program. Some SEC teams could still try to finish their schedules Dec. 19, but Alabama (6-0) is a heavy favorite to win its division and advance to the SEC title game.

Pittman, who has led the previously downtrodden Razorbacks to a 3-3 start in his first season at Arkansas, told reporters via a video conference that he was “feeling great” physically but worse in other ways.

“I’m embarrassed,” he said. “I wish I wouldn’t have got the covid.”

The 58-year-old said he was told Monday morning that he had tested positive, at which point he was retested. He said he will continue to help prepare his team for its game Saturday against No. 6 Florida, but defensive coordinator Barry Odom has reportedly been tabbed as the Razorbacks’ interim head coach.

Asserting that he had not altered his routine in any particular way that might have made him more vulnerable to infection, Pittman said: “I’m just disappointed. You know, you get into coaching to coach, and I’m not going to have the opportunity to do that, assuming the test wasn’t incorrect and that I don’t get three negative tests in a row.”

The virus is also interrupting preparations for Texas A&M, which is coming off a 48-3 win at South Carolina and is scheduled to play at Tennessee on Saturday.

“We had a couple positive cases of covid after we got back and tested [Sunday],” Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher told reporters Monday, “and we suspended things for the protocols to make sure we do our contact tracing and all the things that go with it.”

Fisher said his team’s game against Tennessee was a “full go,” at least for the time being. He added: “You can be safe as you can be in your protocols and the things that are going on, which I think are excellent. But it can just happen. That’s the unfortunate thing about it.”

The SEC announced Monday that the Auburn-Mississippi State matchup was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

“Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-covid injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday’s game against Auburn,” Mississippi State Athletic Director John Cohen said in a statement. “While we are disappointed that Saturday’s game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field.”

Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach told reporters that his team was “close to canceling” its game this past weekend against Vanderbilt, which the Bulldogs won. “We knew there was a pretty good chance we’d have to cancel this week,” he said, “just because we were that close [then].”

Elsewhere in college athletics Monday, Michigan State announced that basketball coach Tom Izzo tested positive for the coronavirus and began a 10-day isolation period.

“I’ve been racking my brain, trying to figure out if there was a time where I let my guard down for just an instance,” Izzo, 65, said in a statement. “And while I haven’t identified any area of exposure, what I have determined is that this shows the power of the virus.”

Orgeron revealed his team’s outbreak “started last week, probably Tuesday or Wednesday.” He said that the subsequent need to place numerous players into quarantine is “when you get into the low [scholarship] numbers.”