On that play, McLaurin made the catch on a slow-developing crossing route before breaking a tackle by cornerback Isaac Yiadom, turning on the burners and outracing three Giants defenders to the end zone for his longest reception of the year. McLaurin has seven catches in each of his last three games.

Fail: Washington’s QB carousel

McLaurin has three touchdown catches this season and each one was thrown by a different quarterback. His score on Sunday was Alex Smith’s first touchdown pass in 728 days; Smith came on in relief of Kyle Allen after the Washington starter suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter that likely ended his season.

Smith completed 24 of 32 passes for 325 yards and almost led Washington all the way back from a 20-3 halftime deficit, but he also threw three interceptions, including two in the final three minutes that ended Washington’s comeback bid. While Washington Coach Ron Rivera already announced that Smith will start next week, there’s a good case to be made that it would make more sense to go back to Dwayne Haskins for the remainder of the year.

Hail: Alfred Morris

If only he still played for the burgundy and gold. The former Washington running back and fan favorite rushed for 67 yards on nine carries, with 44 of those yards coming on a 10-play touchdown drive in the second quarter that gave the Giants a 20-3 lead. Washington had nine carries for 37 yards as a team.

Washington’s run defense was atrocious, particularly in the first half, as New York eclipsed 100 yards while averaging more than five yards per carry. Morris, who has now rushed for more than 6,000 yards in his career, signed with the Cowboys in 2016 after spending his first four seasons in Washington. His performance Sunday suggests he’s still got enough life in his 31-year-old legs to play a few more years and perhaps complete his NFC East revenge tour by joining the Eagles.

Fail: Five turnovers

If you knew Washington and New York would combine for five turnovers, you might reasonably expect Giants quarterback Daniel Jones to be responsible for a majority of them. You would be wrong, as the Giants won the turnover battle 5-0.

Washington was in a giving mood from the start, with rookie running back Antonio Gibson losing a fumble after a game of hot potato on his team’s first offensive play from scrimmage. Washington tight end Logan Thomas could’ve bailed Gibson out by either falling on the loose ball or having the presence of mind to knock it out of bounds, but he whiffed on his scoop attempt and allowed Jabrill Peppers to recover for New York.

Isaiah Wright muffed a punt later in the first quarter for Washington’s second turnover and Smith threw the first of his three interceptions toward the end of the first half.

Hail: Cam Sims and Kam Curl

Sims, who caught his first career touchdown in Washington’s Week 6 loss to the Giants, had three receptions for 110 yards, including a 45-yarder on Washington’s touchdown drive to start the second half. Curl, a rookie seventh-round pick who was making his first start at safety in place of the injured Landon Collins, had a couple of big hits on Jones, including a key sack that forced a punt in the final minutes. He also led Washington with 11 tackles.

Curl had some rough moments, too, as he was beat on a touchdown by Evan Engram, but the rookie out of Arkansas showed promise.

Fail: Rest

Especially early on, it was impossible to tell which team was on a short week after playing on “Monday Night Football (New York) and which team was coming off a bye (Washington). Fox showed a stat on the broadcast before halftime that eight of the last nine times a team that played on “Monday Night Football” played a team coming off its bye, the team on the short week prevailed. Washington was more rusty than rested, and that trend continued.

Hail: Morgan Moses’s passion

Moses gave his teammates an earful on the sideline toward the end of an ugly first half that saw Washington outgained 244-132. Moses contributed to his team’s offensive struggles with an illegal use of hands penalty that forced Washington to settle for a field goal in the second quarter, but players seemed to respond to their captain’s fiery message. Fox sideline reporter Shannon Spake relayed the family-friendly version: “We’re better than this.”

Fail: Losing to Daniel Jones

The Giants QB’s numbers weren’t spectacular — 23 of 34 for 212 yards and one touchdown — but he committed zero turnovers for only the second time in 22 career games. The first instance was when he threw five touchdowns in an overtime win at FedEx Field last December. Jones improved to 4-0 against Washington. He’s 1-16 against everyone else.