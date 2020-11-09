Smith responded. He attacked deep and found Cam Sims for 32 yards. He then made a mistake — the first of three interceptions that doomed Washington on Sunday — but the drive foretold something important. Smith looked more comfortable than he had in his season debut last month, and Washington’s receivers, as healthy as they had been in weeks, could offer more help. Bad turnovers overshadowed this progress, ultimately leading to a 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, but the passing offense clicked in the second half, operating at a level it has struggled to reach. Washington netted 365 passing yards, its best total since Week 1 of 2019.

Despite the defeat, Coach Ron Rivera seemed upbeat. He praised Smith’s tempo and control, and he expressed confidence in the 36-year-old, who will start for the foreseeable future with Kyle Allen out with a dislocated ankle. How the passing offense succeeded late, even though the Giants often knew passes were coming, emboldened the players as well.

AD

AD

“[Everyone in the huddle is] really confident about our ability,” Smith said. “It’s fun to have that edge. We really wish we could have capitalized and finished it off.”

Even before Allen got hurt, the passing offense appeared to be making progress. Short targets became medium gains, and protection improved from a line seeming to gel with Cornelius Lucas at left tackle and Wes Schweitzer at left guard. Smith continued the team’s growth in the vertical, Air Coryell-based system of offensive coordinator Scott Turner, often taking what the defense gave him but sometimes showing he could go deep, such as when he faked a bubble screen and hit Sims on a wheel route for a 45-yard gain.

This broader approach — prioritizing the occasional deep throw — might seem out of sync with “Captain Checkdown,” as Smith was once nicknamed. But it’s not. Smith has long liked this style. In 2013, when he was a free agent, Smith praised a similar scheme run by Norv Turner, Scott’s father, as “a very, very QB-friendly [system with] big-play potential for the offense with a lot of chunk plays.”

AD

AD

“He gave you freedom as a quarterback to go out there and, if you saw something to take risks, take shots and things like that,” Smith told the Cleveland Plain Dealer then. “If the system worked for you, you felt like there were plays out there. It was fun. I loved it.”

Rivera doesn’t mind risk. He emphasized Sunday that while the results hurt, he trusts the process.

“[Alex] tried to make things happen and force things, and unfortunately bad things happened each time,” Rivera said. “There will be times where he’s going to force something, and something will happen. We’ll all be happy about that.”

This time, the scheme succeeded despite being predictable. Washington ran 50 plays Sunday, and as it tried to overcome a three-score deficit, it threw 41 times and rushed nine. Washington seemed to hope a defensive lapse would open a lane deep or one of the skill-position players would create a big gain on his own. Or both, such as when Terry McLaurin snagged a nice throw, somehow evaded a cluster of defenders and sprinted for a 68-yard score, the team’s longest passing touchdown since 2014.

Midway through the third quarter, one drive symbolized the strategy. Washington started at its 21-yard line and ran eight passes in nine plays. It kept everything short until, on one third down, Sims broke off a crosser for 33 yards. This was the type of chunk play Turner emphasized the offense needs but has rarely gotten. Washington averages 4.9 big plays per game, the league’s fourth-worst rate, according to Sportradar, which defines a big play as a rush of more than 10 yards or a pass of more than 20.

AD

AD

Yet the value is evident. Six plays after Sims’s big gain, the drive stalled because of a sack. But the chunk play had already put Washington in position for a field goal.

One of the main reasons for the offensive improvement was Sims, who stepped up to supplement McLaurin. Sims had never totaled more than two catches or 22 yards in a game, but he had three catches Sunday for 110 yards. The third-year wideout attributed the career day to his confidence, which is “way higher this year,” and to the fact that “all the QBs trust me now.” But most importantly, he forced the Giants to respect him, and McLaurin said he noticed the coverage couldn’t key on him as much.

“I’m going to do what I can to try to take away some of the attention from the other guys,” McLaurin said. “They’ve got to make plays, and I feel like they did that today. We’re only going to grow.”

Smith acknowledged the importance of having more than one reliable receiver. He said that for a team to throw well “you’ve got to be multidimensional” because “the defense a lot of times dictates where the ball goes.” And while Sunday shined a light on what the unit could become, it also highlighted the troubles of the recent past. When McLaurin and Sims both eclipsed 100 yards, it was the first time two Washington receivers had done so in the same game since November 2016 (Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder).

AD

AD

Washington has struggled to pair a quarterback and playmakers for years, and though this combination might not be in place for the long term, Sunday’s game at least gave hope that it will be possible to build a capable unit in the future. So while there were other problems on this Sunday — most glaringly Smith’s interceptions — the passing offense’s continued success could hinge on whether someone steps up again next Sunday.