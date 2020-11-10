Why don’t our teams play instead?

After Saturday morning Zoom meetings to hastily game-plan for a new opponent, Spalding was playing at Calvert Hill on Saturday evening in its season opener.

“As a coach, you have to be ready to take something you’ve worked weeks on or months on,” said Schmitt, whose team prevailed in front of no spectators, “and you’ve got to be prepared to scrap it in a moment.”

The uncertainty surrounding that last-minute game is representative of where things stand for high school athletics as a whole. With many winter sports teams set to start practicing next month, there is confusion and indecision around the area as deadlines draw near.

Some recreational leagues and a few counties in Maryland are permitting games and practices, but two Virginia counties have talked of scrapping winter sports altogether. Most other areas are in limbo, with teams meeting for some form of distanced training as they wait to see whether condensed winter seasons will come to fruition.

In the summer, when many governing bodies opted for a plan to resume sports in the second semester, it was characterized as a wait-and-see approach. Nothing was promised. Spokespeople emphasized that this plan would give them more time to design the safest version of high school athletics, but if the local virus numbers or public guidelines didn’t allow for a winter restart, they would not force the issue.

But with the coronavirus spreading at record levels across the D.C. area and many athletes still participating in some form of organized athletics outside of their schools, the debate over how to proceed has grown more complex. Months after these plans were put in place, and weeks before they are supposed to take hold, discussions remain ongoing about what is safe.

Virginia

On Thursday, Arlington County became the first local school system to announce it was canceling winter sports. By Friday afternoon, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman said the decision was being reconsidered based on feedback from students, families and some members of the school board. That discussion culminated in a follow-up announcement Tuesday that stated the county would reverse course and proceed with all winter athletics except wrestling and cheer.

There will be changes across sports to how the games might look, too. For instance, to limit close exposure, basketball games will begin without a tip-off. The first possession will simply go to the visiting team. That’s one of the many in-game recommendations laid out by the Virginia High School League late last month in its guidelines for return to participation.

In soccer, defenders will not be allowed to form a wall to stop a free kick. In tennis, doubles partners can’t whisper to each other.

“I’m totally okay with whatever changes they’re trying to make; we understand they’re trying to have everyone be safe,” Edison girls’ basketball coach Dianne Lewis said. “I’m like the kids — at this point, we just want to play.”

Lewis and the Eagles have been waiting to take the court since March, when their state championship bid was halted just days before they could play the title game against Madison. Right now, the program can only practice outdoors, with each player bringing her own ball and wearing a mask at all times. Lewis said fall participation is higher than ever.

Fairfax County appears on course to play basketball games by late December.

Maryland

Spalding is in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association, which is allowing schools to play an open schedule this fall. With Spalding following a hybrid learning model, many of its football players have stuck to virtual learning to limit their exposure to others. The team can’t practice inside, so it scraps training on rainy days. On game days, the team can’t use the locker room or a team bus, so parents drive the players between schools.

Despite these efforts, there’s no guarantee the team will play its scheduled games. For Schmitt, it’s worth the risk.

“Every week is a 50-50 coin flip,” he said. “It takes so little, unfortunately, to change plans. It takes literally one person within about 120 people when it comes to our program, and the other program that we’re playing that week, to get it, and it could be a random act.”

Elsewhere in Anne Arundel County, public schools were allowed to begin practice Oct. 19. On Monday, however, the county suspended practices because of the rising number of virus cases. In seven of the county’s 13 schools, a sports program featured at least one positive test since practices began, county spokesman Bob Mosier said.

Winter sports practices can start Dec. 7 for Maryland public schools, but many counties, including Anne Arundel, are unsure whether they’ll begin then. The current schedule features winter sport competitions between Jan. 4 and Feb. 13, fall sports competitions between March 5 and April 7, and spring sports competitions between May 7 and June 19.

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association said counties are required to participate within the state’s defined sports seasons and teams must practice at least 20 days before competition. That means if a county prohibits practice in December, those teams will miss the start of winter sports competition. If sports resume and a school welcomes spectators, only the athletes’ family members can attend, according to state guidelines.

The MPSSAA offered an alternative plan in which counties could begin sports in October. Only three counties went ahead with plans to do so, but two of them, Allegany and Washington, have since canceled athletic events.

In Montgomery County, the state’s largest, County Executive Marc Elrich issued an executive order last week that would limit gatherings to 25 people. When asked about winter athletics, Montgomery County Public Schools spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala said the county doesn’t have a return date and hopes to have an update in the coming weeks.

D.C. and private schools

In the District, the second-semester plan for condensed seasons has not changed, D.C. State Athletic Association Executive Director Clark Ray said. Last week, the school system announced it would not bring back students for in-person learning until 2021. Ray said his organization has not yet had conversations about changing its plan, and the group hopes to use the weeks between the proposed start of practice (Dec. 14) and the start of games (Jan. 4) to gather more data.

The DCSAA is drafting and getting approval for a set of recommendations, similar to those set forth by the VHSL.

“I know that everybody is wanting to get out and get going,” Ray said. “But it’s not like we’re going to pull back the curtain and play sports like we did last year.”

Among private schools, the challenge is to make decisions based on varying guidelines in multiple states and counties. All three of the main private leagues — the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, the Interstate Athletic Conference and the Mid-Atlantic Conference — have schools in the District, Virginia and Maryland.

WCAC Commissioner Steve Colantuoni said the league plans to go forward with a winter sports season, with practices starting Dec. 10 and games beginning Jan. 4 or 5. The heads of school met last week and are slated to meet again this week to discuss logistics. The private schools aren’t obligated to follow the guidelines set by state and local governments, but they have all year and Colantuoni said they will continue to do so.

Just as it was in August as the scheduled fall season neared, Colantuoni said, the WCAC is also running into a time crunch. At this point, the best-case scenario is an abbreviated six-week season for all teams.

“That’s what the hope is,” Colantuoni said. “Who knows?”

Jake Lourim contributed to this report.