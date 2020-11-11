Long regarded as the top recruit in the Class of 2021, Fudd has generated frantic buzz in local basketball circles since she was in middle school. She famously earned her first scholarship offer, from Maryland, when she was in the sixth grade.

At St. John’s, she consistently delivered on that promise, leading the Cadets to two Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championships, three D.C. State Athletic Association championships and a finals appearance at the prestigious Geico Nationals. She earned All-Met Player of the Year honors as a freshman and as a sophomore.

At the end of her sophomore season, Fudd became the first local player and first sophomore to win the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. Since that coronation, her rise has been stunted by two major hurdles: injury and the coronavirus pandemic.

In the spring after her sophomore year, Fudd tore her ACL and MCL while playing in a USA basketball event in Colorado. She returned to the court eight months later, missing the first half of her junior season. Growing stronger each week back, Fudd led a young Cadets team to another city title and earned First Team All-Met honors.

What should have been a final victory lap around the local basketball circuit in her senior season has thus far been put on pause. In March, Fudd said that she was in the middle of conducting home visits with select programs when the pandemic shut down basketball and its recruiting cycle. Still not feeling 100 percent recovered from her injury, she hoped to take the time off to heal, improve her game and arrive at a college decision.

With a proposed high school season approaching, the senior chose Wednesday — National Signing Day and her 18th birthday — to make her decision public. She plans to sign her National Letter of Intent at a ceremony Wednesday night.

While Fudd has kept much of her recruitment process under wraps, her selection of the powerhouse Huskies may not come as a surprise. This is the fourth time in the last five years that U-Conn., winner of 11 NCAA championships, has landed the No. 1 recruit in ESPN’s rankings. Fudd, who was first visited by Coach Geno Auriemma at St. John’s before her freshman season, is the first local player to commit to U-Conn. since C.H. Flowers forward De’Janae Boykin in 2015.

This story will be updated.