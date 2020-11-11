His plans changed when, after much reflection, Amos decided his football career would be better served at another school. That led him to JMU, a short drive from his hometown of Richmond.

Still, the memories of his time in West Point, N.Y., remain vibrant and treasured, especially the training. A self-professed fitness enthusiast, Amos took special pleasure in the rucks, a run in full military gear over treacherous terrain.

“Those are probably the best parts because they tested me,” Amos said Monday during a video conference call with reporters. “Running in boots and fleece socks and an M-16 in your hands, that’s a different type of running, so I think that part, the challenge of it was probably the best to me.”

The rigors of military training, both physical and mental, also prepared Amos for football at a Power Five school, with the Cavaliers an attractive choice coming off their first ACC Coastal Division title and inaugural appearance in the Orange Bowl.

Amos began the season as a reserve but has been gaining increased playing time with starting safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson injured and questionable for Saturday’s game against Louisville, postponed from last weekend amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Cardinals’ locker room.

Virginia Coach Bronco Mendenhall indicated Monday the unexpected open weekend benefited his team in general but still might not have provided the necessary time for Blount and Nelson, both unavailable for the past two games, to recover.

“We’ve kind of accounted for that,” Mendenhall said Monday. “And, again, I don’t know exactly when we’ll return to full strength back there, nor can it be our primary focus, so we’re working hard to develop, grow, learn, expand and execute at a higher level with our existing roster.”

The vacancies at safety provided opportunities for Amos to thrive, most notably in Virginia’s previous game, when it upset then-No. 15 North Carolina, 44-41, to end a four-game skid. Amos finished with eight tackles, the third most on the team, including one for a loss.

That Amos ended up in Charlottesville was a direct result of the pandemic, which compelled the Colonial Athletic Conference, of which JMU is a member, to announce in mid-July it would be suspending fall sports with the potential for a restart in the spring.

“Without covid, I definitely would have seen myself finishing out at JMU,” Amos said. “It’s where I’ve been the past four years and built great relationships. Even with the new coaching staff, built relationships with them as well. I enjoyed that system, and I enjoyed the players I was playing with.”

The uncertainty surrounding whether the Dukes would play at all this school year prompted Amos to put his name into the transfer portal. He received immediate interest from several programs, he said, but chose Virginia in part because of the exposure of playing in the ACC as well as the location.

Amos has nine siblings, including a brother, DaShaun, who played defensive back at East Carolina, and a twin sister, D’Asia. The roughly 70-mile drive from Richmond to Charlottesville makes for a relatively stress-free trip for select members of his family to watch him play.

Amos has appeared in all six games this season and is one of two JMU transfers to have contributed significantly, the other being defensive end Adeeb Atariwa. The Sterling native played high school football at Dominion and has made two starts.

“You just want to play the game,” Amos said. “I can’t remember the last time I sat out during the fall and didn’t play football, so just that opportunity. Also going into my senior year not knowing about eligibility things as far as getting another year or anything like that, I decided I just wanted to give myself the best chance.