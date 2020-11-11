Virginia Tech (4-3, 4-2 ACC) draws the ninth-ranked Hurricanes (6-1, 5-1) Saturday afternoon at Lane Stadium seeking to avoid a third loss in four games that almost certainly would drop the Hokies from realistic contention for a berth in the ACC championship game.

“There’s a reason he’s in the Heisman race,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said of King. “Last week when I watched him against N.C. State, he lit them them up. I’m very impressed with him. I don’t think anybody can really simulate that, but we’re doing the best job we can.”

King leads the ACC in total offense, averaging 319.6 yards per game, just ahead of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence. The graduate transfer from Houston is second in the conference in rushing yards per game (58) among quarterbacks behind Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker and 18th overall.

King also has been one of this season’s most inspirational stories. Less than a month after he transferred to Miami, his father and first football coach, Eric, died of a heart attack at 48. King arrived at spring practice two days after the funeral, participated in four sessions and went home for spring break.

He did not go back to Coral Gables, Fla., until August, with the pandemic pausing virtually all sports in the United States.

In the first game of his life without his father, King led the Hurricanes to a 31-14 win against Alabama-Birmingham, accounting for 227 total yards and two touchdowns. He said afterward during an emotional news conference he had not stopped thinking about his father the entire game.

“This guy is explosive and can throw the football,” Virginia Tech Coach Justin Fuente said of King. “It’s not like a guy they just put back there to run around. This guy can really throw the ball, and they are certainly going to try to push the tempo, and they have some electric skill players on the outside that can really hurt you in one-on-one battles.

“To say it’s a daunting task is an understatement. I mean this is a guy that’s a big-time player.”

So too was last week’s opposing quarterback, Malik Willis, who directed No. 22 Liberty to a 38-35 victory over the Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. The Auburn transfer amassed 325 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns, including three passing.

On the winning drive that yielded place kicker Alex Barbir’s 51-yard field goal with 1 second to play, Willis completed an eight-yard pass to CJ Yarbrough on fourth down and six that moved the Flames to the Virginia Tech 33.

On the previous play, Barbir had his 59-yard attempt blocked. The Hokies’ Jermaine Waller scooped up the loose ball on the way to an apparent touchdown that would have given Virginia Tech a 41-35 lead. Officials, however, nullified the play after ruling Fuente had called timeout as the ball was being snapped.

“There are similarities certainly because they can both throw the ball,” Fuente said when asked to compare Willis and King. “There’s only so long you can make it if you can’t throw it, and no matter how good an athlete you are, when it comes down to it, you’re going to have to be able to throw the ball at some point.”

The Hokies faced plenty of that against their most recent ACC opponent, Louisville, which got 397 yards of total offense from quarterback Malik Cunningham, including 350 passing and three touchdowns, although he did throw three interceptions.

The turnovers in part helped Virginia Tech hang on for a 42-35 win on Halloween despite surrendering 548 yards of total offense. Only North Carolina has accumulated more yards (656) this season against the Hokies, who are 12th in the ACC in total defense (460.7 yards per game).

They’re also 11th in pass defense, giving up 257.9 per game, behind a secondary that has been in flux all season.