No wonder Maryland’s social media team was a bit boastful on Saturday.

“We’re trying to do everything we possibly can to build this thing on some really strong foundation, so that we can sustain the success here,” Maryland Coach Mike Locksley said after the Terps’ largest margin of victory over the Nittany Lions in school history. “So we’re going to take it as one win. Obviously it’s a big one. It’s a big one for our young team to come up here in State College and win a game against a traditional power like a Penn State.”

The Terps haven’t enjoyed any sustained success in recent years, but they’ve quietly been one of the upset kings of college football since their last appearance in a bowl game after the 2016 season. Of Maryland’s 14 wins during that span, five have come as underdogs of at least 12 points. That’s the most of any Power Five school.

In 2017, Maryland upset Texas, 51-41, in the season opener as 19-point underdogs. Four weeks later, the Terps knocked off Minnesota, which was favored by 12.5 points. In 2018, Maryland beat Texas again, this time as 12-point underdogs at FedEx Field.

Arizona State and California of the Pac-12 have four outright wins as underdogs of at least 12 points over the last four years, and the Sun Devils are the only Power Five school with a winning record (4-3) in such games. Kansas State and Michigan State both have three such wins, while Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kansas and West Virginia all have two.

As one of the worst teams in the Big Ten since they joined the conference in 2014, the Terps have had more opportunities than most schools to pull off big upsets. Maryland has been an underdog of at least 12 points 18 times since the start of the 2017 season. Among Power Five schools, only Kansas (28), Rutgers (24), Illinois (21) and Arkansas (19) have played more such games, but that sad group has combined for only five wins in those contests.

Ohio State, which is a 25-point favorite against Maryland, doesn’t have much recent experience in the underdog role. The Buckeyes are one of five Power Five teams that hasn’t played a game as a 12-point underdog since 2017. In fact, only two teams have been favored by double digits against Ohio State in the regular season this century.

The Buckeyes have won 32 of 34 games as a favorite of at least 12 points since the start of the 2017 season, with their two losses coming as a 20.5-point favorite at Iowa in 2017 and as a 12-point favorite at Purdue in 2018. Dwayne Haskins and Ohio State were 14-point favorites in College Park in 2018 and escaped with a 52-51 victory after the Terrapins’ two-point conversion attempt to win the game in overtime failed.

Ohio State has dominated the all-time series against Maryland, which began in 2014, with the teams’ 2018 meeting the only competitive affair. The Buckeyes have won the other five matchups by an average of 53 points and cruised to a 73-14 rout in Columbus last year. The point spread for Saturday’s game suggests oddsmakers expect another blowout.