“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a statement. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”
Maryland Athletics had not announced testing data in over a month. The school said Wednesday that between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10, a total of 10 athletes tested positive across all sports.
This is a developing story and will be updated.