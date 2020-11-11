“There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff,” Evans said in a statement. “We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program.”

Since the 2020 college football season began this fall, a handful of games have been postponed or canceled each weekend. With cases spiking across the United States, an increased number of games have been affected. Eight FBS games scheduled for this weekend have been canceled, including four games in the SEC, leaving only three matchups on the conference’s schedule.

The SEC scheduled its conference championship game for Dec. 19 with an open date Dec. 12. Many of the postponed games have been rescheduled for Dec. 12, but with the number of affected games increasing each week, it is becoming more difficult to fit them into the schedule. The SEC said in a statement that Dec. 19 could be considered for rescheduled games involving teams not in the title game.

The SEC mandates that a minimum of 53 scholarship players be available for a team to play, including at least one quarterback, four defensive linemen and seven offensive linemen.

In the Big Ten, football players and staff members are tested daily, and any player who contracts the virus must sit out for 21 days. The conference scheduled an eight-game regular season, followed by a championship weekend during which all Big Ten teams will play a ninth game. Because the conference initially planned to not play football this fall and then reversed the decision in September, the Big Ten’s delayed schedule left no room to reschedule missed games.

Maryland was set to play Ohio State following back-to-back conference wins against Minnesota and at Penn State. The Terps have not beaten the Buckeyes since joining the Big Ten before the 2014 season.

“We’re obviously extremely disappointed that we’ll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday,” Coach Michael Locksley said in a statement. “It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision-making process. We’ll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it’s deemed safe.”

Maryland Athletics had not announced testing data in over a month, despite typically providing weekly updates during the summer before fall football practices began. The school said Wednesday that between Sept. 30 and Nov. 10, a total of 10 athletes tested positive across all sports.

Since teams began returning to campus this summer, 120 individuals inside Maryland’s athletic department have tested positive for the virus.

The football program paused workouts after nine athletes and staff members tested positive in early July. The athletic department dealt with an outbreak in September, with 46 athletes across 10 teams testing positive. The football program had to pause practices, even though multiple people with knowledge of the situation attributed the spike to sports outside football.