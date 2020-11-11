The Los Angeles Rams, meanwhile, are the eighth-best defense per Football Outsiders this season with enough defensive stars to make life difficult for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has 48 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) this year and two of his teammates, defensive end Leonard Floyd and defensive tackle Michael Brockers, have double-digit pressures in 2020.

Plus, Seattle is allowing 30 points per game this season, pushing the Seahawks’ contests over the total six times this year by an average of 11.4 points. The New Orleans Saints have topped the over in seven of their eight games but only by an average of 6.8 per contest, the second-highest average after the Seahawks.

With that in mind, here are this week’s prime picks against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-1½)

Pick: Los Angeles Rams -1½

The Seahawks offense focuses heavily on passing plays, with almost 60 percent of their plays asking Wilson to throw the ball on first and second down this season (league average is 54 percent). The Rams, however, have been good at neutralizing the top receivers of their opponents this season, and other pass-catchers, for that matter. Only Buffalo Bills wide out Cole Beasley and San Francisco tight end George Kittle have topped100 receiving yards against the Rams defense in 2020.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff should also rebound against a pass defense that is inching towards becoming one of the worst in NFL history. Seattle cornerback Shaquill Griffin has allowed a league-high five touchdown passes in coverage this year and his teammates Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers are both allowing passer ratings above 101 when targeted in coverage.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns (-3)

Pick: Cleveland Browns -3

Houston doesn’t tackle very well, has a below-average pass rush and a secondary that allows a league-high passer rating of 111.2 to its opponents this season. The net result is a defense that is surrendering 12 more points per game than expected after accounting for the down, distance and field position of each play against them this season, the highest in the league, per data from TruMedia.

Cleveland, by comparison, is scoring four more points per game than expected in 2020.

Season best bets record: 12-11-1.

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 10 slate.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (-2)

Pick: Indianapolis Colts +2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-4½) at Carolina Panthers

Pick: Carolina Panthers +4½

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions (-4)

Pick: Detroit Lions -4

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers (-13½)

Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +13½

Philadelphia Eagles (-3½) at New York Giants

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -3½

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7½)

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -7½

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals (-1½)

Pick: Arizona Cardinals -1½

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (-5)

Pick: Denver Broncos +5

Miami Dolphins (-2½) at Los Angeles Chargers

Pick: Los Angeles Chargers +2½

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (-9½)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers +9½

Baltimore Ravens (-7) at New England Patriots

Pick: Baltimore Ravens -7

Minnesota Vikings (-2½) at Chicago Bears