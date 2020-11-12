“I got greedy,” DeChambeau said later, by way of explanation. And here, he has set up not just the rest of this week — the first November Masters in history — but also the rest of his career. Every shot is an evaluation, a battle between aggressiveness and, to put it kindly, wimping out. DeChambeau’s foray into Augusta National’s finest flora showed the path he took in the first round of the Masters, the path he will take 99 times out of 100.

Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion, and somehow DeChambeau — idiosyncratic and iconoclastic, prepared to wrestle this place to the ground through brute force even as it shows that can be unwise — entered as the central character. And after three holes of his Masters, his drive at the par-5 13th didn’t draw around the corner at his command but instead ended up through the fairway in the needles at the base of a cluster of tall pines. The choices: lay up short of the tributary of Rae’s Creek that guards the front of the green (smart) or go for it (fraught).

For most of the field, the former is a no-brainer. For DeChambeau, so is the latter. He is not here to throw away his shot, thanks very much. So he lashed at it with a 7-iron, danger be damned. The ball started left — and drew farther left.

“Is that in the bushes?” DeChambeau called ahead to Louis Oosthuizen, one of his playing partners. Oosthuizen pointed left. Indeed, it appeared dead.

“Sometimes I can get a little greedy, and I like taking risks,” DeChambeau said.

It’s fair to ask: Sometimes? This risk resulted in DeChambeau dropping another ball in the pine straw, saying quite loudly, “Provisional,” and then whacking that shot in the water in front of the green. That potential disaster made it imperative to find the first ball, which Oosthuizen and fellow playing partner Jon Rahm helped him do. Eventually, Tim Tucker, his caddie, tracked it down. So the worst-case scenario — playing his fifth shot over the creek into the green — was avoided. Still, the result after a chunked chip and two-putt: double bogey.

But here’s the thing: He would do it again. Not because he’s some sort of reckless daredevil. Rather because, by his calculations, the odds say it’s the right thing to do. DeChambeau knows that, over time, regardless of the situation, going for it > holding back — for him. It’s not just a mind-set. It’s math.

“You’ve got to take risks to win tournaments,” DeChambeau said. “And albeit I made double from it, I still think over the course of four days, I can get that back to under par.”

Which he did with his round, albeit adventurously. He started at the 10th hole, dropped to 2 over with the double at 13, then grinded it out to finish birdie-birdie and post a 2-under-par 70 that was well down the leader board on a day when scoring was exceptionally easy.

“I’m very happy with the patience I delivered to the course today,” DeChambeau said, and we’re quite certain the course was delighted to receive such patience. There was, indeed, a lot to admire in how DeChambeau handled himself after his adventure at 13. He hit so many trees early in his round, he seemed more arborist than golfer. At 14, as he approached his tee shot in still more pine needles, he looked in befuddlement at how far he remained from the green and asked whoever was around, “Caught a tree, obviously, right?”

Obviously, because how else could he have been that short?

DeChambeau transformed his body over the past year by adding weight — weight that would translate to so much clubhead speed, which in turn would translate to so much distance — and he arrived with the credentials of a six-stroke victory in the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September. But in some ways, this pandemic-delayed Masters is his official coming-out party. Out-hyping Woods at Augusta is nearly impossible. Yet here was DeChambeau, with the awkward-looking, single-plane swing and the prodigious length, playing three groups ahead of Tiger, drawing more eyeballs — from media and photographers because there are no fans — than Woods himself.

“What Bryson has done has been absolutely incredible,” Woods said before the tournament began.

“I think Bryson DeChambeau is a huge asset to the game of golf because we have a lot of people talking about what he’s doing,” three-time Masters champ Phil Mickelson said. “He’s thinking outside the box, and he’s willing to put in the work to accomplish it.”

So as this package continues to be unwrapped, there is both growing respect and remaining curiosity. On Wednesday morning, after he had finished a nine-hole practice round at 18, he walked up to the first tee, where Englishmen Lee Westwood and Matt Wallace were preparing to start their round.

“Do you guys mind if I hit just one ball?” he asked. Westwood gestured: Please, go ahead. Wallace hit his tee shot short of the fairway bunker on the right. Westwood hit a fine drive even with the bunker in the center of the fairway.

And then DeChambeau absolutely obliterated one up the left side. When it landed, he strode straight to the clubhouse, something of a walk-off homer. Westwood and Wallace were left to go find the ball, which they did — some 60 yards beyond Westwood’s, just a yard into the rough. Shake your head in disbelief, except he will do it all week.

“There was a couple of them that were reality checks,” Rahm said Thursday after his own 69.

Take the third, which plays as a 350-yard par-4 and has a steep slope in front of the green that prevents shots from bouncing up. On Thursday, DeChambeau ripped at his driver, then squinted down the fairway.

“Short,” he muttered. “God, I hit it so high on the face.”

Whatever the disappointment, there’s always an explanation. Yet as they walked off the tee, Rahm appeared perplexed.

“Can you reach, Bryson?” he asked.

“Yeah,” DeChambeau said. “I got there yesterday.”

And if he can, he will — or will at least try.

Back to the 13th: What DeChambeau casually said about getting back to under par on that one hole — statistically the easiest hole at last year’s Masters, the second-easiest hole in the history of the tournament — is revealing. He has three rounds to play it in 3 under. Is that cocky or completely reasonable?

“At the end of the day, I should have been smarter and hit it out, took my medicine and hit it on the green,” DeChambeau said, unconvincingly. “But hopefully tomorrow I’ll hit it in the fairway and have a different opportunity for birdie — if not eagle.”