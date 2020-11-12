Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Nashville. Follow along with our live updates throughout the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network. Streaming is on Amazon Prime.
  • What to watch for: First place in the AFC South is on the line, as the Titans enter the game leading the division at 6-2. The Colts, coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, carry a 5-3 record into Thursday’s contest and could tie Tennessee atop the standings with a road victory.