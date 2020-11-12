Quarterback Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino for fifth place on the NFL’s list of career passage yardage leaders during the Colts’ opening drive, but Indianapolis was stopped on its second fourth-down attempt of the possession when running back Jordan Wilkins was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-one try from the Tennessee 29-yard line. Earlier, the Colts converted on fourth and one from their own 45-yard line, although they had to use a timeout first to get organized. Rivers now trails only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in career passing yards. (Titans 7, Colts 0 with 6:54 left in the 1st quarter)