Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans host Philip Rivers and the Indianapolis Colts on “Thursday Night Football” in Nashville. Follow along with our live updates throughout the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. on FOX and NFL Network. Streaming is on Amazon Prime.
  • What to watch for: First place in the AFC South is on the line, as the Titans enter the game leading the division at 6-2. The Colts, coming off a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, carry a 5-3 record into Thursday’s contest and could tie Tennessee atop the standings with a road victory.
November 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM EST
Titans retake lead on Jonnu Smith’s rushing touchdown

By Mark Maske

Tight end Jonnu Smith scored on a one-yard touchdown run for Tennessee. Smith was in motion and took a handoff from Ryan Tannehill on what amounted to an end-around. The Colts gave the Titans a first-down at the 1-yard line with a defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone, then gave the Titans another one on a roughing-the-passer penalty. Tailback Derrick Henry had a 15-yard run earlier on the drive. (Titans 17, Colts 10 with 2:54 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 12, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST
Rivers-to-Hines touchdown gets Colts even

By Mark Maske

The Colts pulled even on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Philip Rivers to running back Nyheim Hines, who cut to the outside, made the grab and dove into the end zone. Rivers had a 30-yard completion to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on the drive. (Colts 10, Titans 10 with 7:49 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST
Titans add field goal as Gostkowski connects from 50 yards

By Mark Maske

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 50-yard field goal for the Titans. He has had an inconsistent season but done well on the longer kicks. Tailback Derrick Henry had a 20-yard run during the drive on a pitchout to the right. A defensive holding penalty on the Indianapolis secondary negated a Colts’ sack of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. (Titans 10, Colts 3 with 11:12 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 12, 2020 at 9:04 PM EST
Colts get field goal after third-down slant pattern that wasn’t

By Mark Maske

The Colts held the ball for 11 plays on their second drive but had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Running back Jordan Wilkins was split out to a receiver spot but inexplicably halted his slant route on a third-and-three pass by Philip Rivers, resulting in an incompletion and the field goal. (Titans 7, Colts 3 with 36 seconds left in the 1st quarter)

November 12, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST
Rivers passes Marino but Colts stopped on fourth down

By Mark Maske

Quarterback Philip Rivers passed Dan Marino for fifth place on the NFL’s list of career passage yardage leaders during the Colts’ opening drive, but Indianapolis was stopped on its second fourth-down attempt of the possession when running back Jordan Wilkins was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-one try from the Tennessee 29-yard line. Earlier, the Colts converted on fourth and one from their own 45-yard line, although they had to use a timeout first to get organized. Rivers now trails only Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in career passing yards. (Titans 7, Colts 0 with 6:54 left in the 1st quarter)

November 12, 2020 at 8:38 PM EST
Ryan Tannehill throws touchdown pass to put Titans in front

By Mark Maske

The Titans managed an opening-drive touchdown, having little trouble with the usual formidable Indianapolis defense. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw a five-yard touchdown pass to running back D’Onta Foreman. Wide receiver Corey Davis, playing the day after his brother Titus died of cancer at age 27, had a 20-yard catch on a third-and-two play to set up the touchdown. Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes left the field earlier on the drive after absorbing an inadvertent helmet-to-helmet hit by a teammate while making a tackle. He was taken into the medical tent on the Colts’ sideline. (Titans 7, Colts 0 with 11:50 left in the 1st quarter)