“Consistent with its commitment to safeguard the health and well-being of student-athletes, the greater campus community and general public, the Ivy League Council of Presidents has decided that league schools will not conduct intercollegiate athletics competition in winter sports during the 2020-21 season. In addition, the Ivy League will not conduct competition for fall sports during the upcoming spring semester. Lastly, intercollegiate athletics competition for spring sports is postponed through at least the end of February 2021,” the conference announced.
The Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its men’s and women’s postseason basketball tournaments in March. Bethune-Cookman is believed to be the first Division I school to cancel sports for the entirety of the current academic year. The Division III New England Small College Athletic Conference canceled its winter sports seasons last month.
In its guidance for basketball programs, the NCAA has made concessions to the coronavirus including moving back the start of the season to Nov. 25, as well as prohibiting scrimmages and preseason games. However, the pandemic has already proven a major disruption, with 30 percent of 125 Division I basketball coaches polled by Stadium saying their teams have either had to shut down for two weeks or are in the process of doing so.