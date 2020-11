Hello, friends. Welcome to Masters Thursday, which is looking to be a wet Masters Thursday. The National Weather Service in nearby Columbia, S.C., has issued a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. for Augusta, Ga., and is predicting two to three inches of rain, much of it coming in the morning. With 2½ fewer hours of daylight in November as compared with April, any weather delays will be problematic for tournament officials as they try to squeeze in each threesome before the sun sets at around 5:30.