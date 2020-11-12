Watching the radar as Masters Thursday gets going
Hello, friends. Welcome to Masters Thursday, which is looking to be a wet Masters Thursday. The National Weather Service in nearby Columbia, S.C., has issued a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. for Augusta, Ga., and is predicting two to three inches of rain, much of it coming in the morning. With 2½ fewer hours of daylight in November as compared with April, any weather delays will be problematic for tournament officials as they try to squeeze in each threesome before the sun sets at around 5:30.
As it stands now, the first threesomes still are scheduled to tee off at 7 a.m. Eastern time, and the radar shows the heaviest line rain skating past Augusta to the northwest. However, Ian Poulter just posted an Instagram video on his drive to the course saying it’s pouring in Augusta at the moment and that expects a delay to be announced shortly. Stay tuned.
Who can win the Masters, who can but won’t and who to pick in your pool
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters, an April tradition known as much for heralding the arrival of spring as for its role as golf’s first major of the calendar year, will instead be contested in November this year, with no fans, colder temperatures and a different array of colors lining the fairways. But with many of the world’s best players entering the event in fine form, identifying the winner could be as tricky as ever.
Here are five players who can win the tournament, five who can but won’t and three under-the-radar picks who might surprise the rest of your pool.