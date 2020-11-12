Masters delayed with rain moving in
The horn sounded at 7:35 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, calling players off the course at Augusta National because of the weather before even one birdie was recorded.
According to the leader board, nine players had finished at least one hole, with a handful of golfers in the midst of their first trips down the fairway when play was halted.
Radar shows some heavier rain moving over Augusta, borne out of a line of wet weather that initially looked to be scooting past to the northwest. It looks to be moving pretty quickly to this amateur weather observer, but we’ll see.
Hello, friends. Welcome to Masters Thursday, which is looking to be a wet Masters Thursday. The National Weather Service in nearby Columbia, S.C., has issued a flash flood watch through 7 p.m. for Augusta, Ga., and is predicting two to three inches of rain, much of it coming in the morning. With 2½ fewer hours of daylight in November as compared with April, any weather delays will be problematic for tournament officials as they try to squeeze in each threesome before the sun sets at around 5:30.
The first groups of the day are on the course despite rain in the area. All first-round tee times have been pushed back 10 minutes, however.
Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Elder hit their tee shots as the tournament’s honorary starters.
“I was pleased that it was dark so you couldn’t see where my ball went," Nicklaus joked.
Hello, gambling friends. It’s the second week in November, so naturally in this weird 2020 sports calendar that means it’s time for the Masters. But more importantly, it’s time to bet on the Masters.
What’s that? You’re not betting on golf? Why not? With a football game, your bet purchases three to four hours of action and that’s it. With golf, you can have four days of sweat.
So here are few things to keep in mind as you go about making your wagers this week — or even just trying to impress your friends. Unless noted, all odds to win were taken Wednesday from golfodds.com.
In a grim year, a November Masters is something to be thankful for
Though it is counterintuitive, our busted-up, anxious and bizarre 2020 sports calendar may have meant more to many of us than the normal ones in any other year of our lives.
Sports, such as they are, have been my MVP. When little else could, games gave me calm distraction, good cheer or an emotional reset.
Starting Thursday, I plan to watch almost every minute of the Masters — perhaps I will take breaks to eat — and probably enjoy the golf as much on television in stark November as in person in azalea April.
But, I suspect, what sports have given me does not begin to approach what it has meant to others.
Who’s in the field? And who is not?
Though Masters officials delayed the tournament by seven months, this year they declined to change the qualification requirements to account for this summer’s play, instead basing the invite-only field mainly on achievements from the 2019 season and early in 2020. So the field will comprise the golfers who had qualified for the Masters by the March cutoff date, with a number of golfers who have played well in the PGA Tour’s return from its coronavirus hiatus sitting things out.
Those invited to the Masters are past champions, recent major champions, recent PGA Tour winners and golfers in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings as of March 15, among others.
On Monday, the field shrank by one when tournament organizers announced that 2017 champion Sergio Garcia will miss the tournament after testing positive for the coronavirus. Rising star Joaquin Niemann, the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour, previously withdrew because of a positive test.
Other than Garcia, Daniel Berger is the most notable — and controversial — absence this week. He was well outside the top 50 of the rankings at the established cutoff point in March but had risen to 13th as of last week, with a post-hiatus win, three other top-three finishes and a tie for 13th at the PGA Championship in August.
Other notable absences include Viktor Hovland (No. 24 in the world as of last week), Harris English (35th in the world, fourth at the U.S. Open in September, eight top-20 finishes since the restart) and Ryan Palmer (33rd in the world, four top-10 finishes since the restart).
One note about the cut: Starting this year, only the low 50 players and ties will advance to the weekend. From 2013 to 2019, anyone within 10 strokes of the leader made the cut, along with the top 50 and ties.
Who can win the Masters, who can but won’t and who to pick in your pool
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters, an April tradition known as much for heralding the arrival of spring as for its role as golf’s first major of the calendar year, will instead be contested in November this year, with no fans, colder temperatures and a different array of colors lining the fairways. But with many of the world’s best players entering the event in fine form, identifying the winner could be as tricky as ever.
Here are five players who can win the tournament, five who can but won’t and three under-the-radar picks who might surprise the rest of your pool.