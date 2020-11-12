There have been just two winless teams since the NFL went to the 16-game regular season in 1978, the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns. The 2008 Lions at least had a young Calvin Johnson on the roster, who would eventually lead the league in receiving touchdowns once (12 in 2008), receiving yards twice (2011 and 2012) and earn a spot on six Pro Bowl rosters, giving that squad a silver lining. The 2017 Browns were not interested in winning and instead sold off assets and stockpiled draft picks under Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta of “Moneyball” fame. The Jets are losing because they are bad and poorly coached, not by design, which makes their struggles all the more remarkable.

The 2008 Lions averaged 16.8 points per game. The 2017 Browns scored 14.6 points per game. The Jets are averaging 13.4 points per game in a year when scoring is at historic levels. The 2008 Lions lost four of their first eight games by one score. The 2017 Browns lost four of their first seven games by one score. The Jets have only lost two of their first nine games by one score and are losing by an average of 16.3 points per contest.

Points scored per game Points allowed per game Differential 2008 Detroit Lions 2008 Detroit Lions 16.8 32.3 -15.5 2017 Cleveland Browns 2017 Cleveland Browns 14.6 25.6 -11.0 2020 New York Jets 2020 New York Jets 13.4 29.8 -16.3

What’s also notable is the sheer volume of categories and lenses that show how uniquely bad the Jets have been. New York is also among the bottom three teams for points per drive, touchdown rate, yards per drive, red-zone efficiency, goal-to-go efficiency and rate of drives that go three-and-out in 2020. Its quarterbacks combine for a league-low 71.1 passer rating at a time when the league average is 95.1, the highest in NFL history. The Jets’ offensive line has allowed 126 total pressures (sacks, hits and hurries) on its quarterbacks, second only to the New York Giants. The offense is scoring almost nine points per game less than you would expect based on the down, distance and field position of each offensive play, per data from TruMedia. The defense ranks as the 10th worst this season per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, who subjectively rate each play. Football Outsiders rank New York’s defense as the fifth-worst of 2020 after adjusting for strength of schedule. They also have the Jets on pace for one of the worst combined adjusted efficiency ratings of all time.

“It is frustrating,” defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi said. “But we’ve still got a lot more work to do and guys are going to make sure that we’re encouraged to get this thing turned around somehow.”

The Jets mercifully have a bye this week but then they face four potential playoff teams (Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams) plus the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Patriots again in the season finale. After taking into account each team’s actual record and the record we would expect based on their points scored and allowed, New York’s best chance to win a game this season is against New England in Week 17. The chances the Jets go 0-16 is 28 percent, a worse chance than the Lions had at this point of the season in 2008 (37 percent based on the point spreads of their remaining games) but almost triple that of the Browns (10 percent) in 2017.

2020 New York Jets 2020 New York Jets Opponent Win probability Week 11 Week 11 at Los Angeles Chargers 16 percent Week 12 Week 12 vs. Miami Dolphins 20 percent Week 13 Week 13 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 24 percent Week 14 Week 14 at Seattle Seahawks 13 percent Week 15 Week 15 at Los Angeles Rams 15 percent Week 16 Week 16 vs. Cleveland Browns 24 percent Week 17 Week 17 at New England Patriots 26 percent Chance to go 0-16 Chance to go 0-16 28 percent

Of course, the Jets don’t need to go 0-16 to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. They just need to lose more games than the other “contenders” such as the Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1), Dallas Cowboys (2-7-0), New York Giants (2-7-0), Los Angeles Chargers (2-6-0) and Jacksonville Jaguars (1-7-0). That should happen. If we simulate the remaining season 1,000 times using each team’s actual record and the record we would expect based on their points scored and allowed to determine how many games they win and lose for the rest of the year, the Jets come away with a record worthy of the No. 1 overall pick 71 percent of the time. Jacksonville, the owners of the toughest remaining schedule in the league and a rookie starting quarterback they drafted in the sixth round, would be the next most likely recipient of the top pick (28 percent) followed by the Los Angeles Chargers (one percent). The Bengals, Cowboys and Giants each have less than a one percent chance to secure the future services of Lawrence.

With the exception of Jacksonville fans, the rest of those cheering for the basement dwellers may want to give up hope for a “Tank for Trevor” campaign. In the simulations, the Jets won two games or fewer 85 percent of the time, almost assuring them they will finish with fewer wins than the Giants, Cowboys, Bengals and Chargers.