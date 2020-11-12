Perhaps no sport is so blunt, so impolitely raw about asking questions of famous, gifted, rich athletes that almost all of us are asked — or ask ourselves — but usually far from cameras. How hard must we work, and how good must we be at that job, to pass muster? Whose judgment matters: my own, my family’s or my meanest critic?

Paul Casey of England, ranked No. 22 in the world, leads the Masters after a first-round 65 on Thursday. The first question asked of him after his round referenced his 81 on Thursday of last year’s Masters.

“I love that you focus on maybe the worst round I’ve ever had around here. Thank you,” said the genial Casey, who turned the moment into pleasant banter.

Fortunately, the follow-up question had nothing whatsoever to do with perhaps the most-mentioned aspect of his career: Casey, 43, has never won a major title in 65 attempts despite a long, distinguished career.

The only current top player with a longer no-major streak (83 events) is Lee Westwood, 47, who also stands high on the leader board after an opening 68. If he keeps playing well, he’ll hear all about it — including his three runner-up finishes in majors. At times, it seems golfers should get double credit for dignity because they put up with this arbitrary “why aren’t you slightly greater” nag.

ESPN on Thursday showed a graphic of the golfers with the most major starts without a win, also including Ian Poulter (65) and Matt Kuchar (58). The current Masters leader board is littered with some of the best players in the world without a major win, almost all of whom will probably join the list of major winners, but not without first carrying the weight of their “zero” around, perhaps for years. Their cruel sport only hands out four of those darn major crowns a year.

Xander Schauffele (tied for second after a 67), Hideki Matsuyama (68), Jon Rahm and Tony Finau (both with 69) are all in the world Top 20. But, despite their accomplishments and wealth, every one of them accepts the standard of their sport: that a professional career, especially at the top levels, is measured by major wins.

They even get ahead of themselves — a perennial, mean golf trick — and speculate about what winning would mean to them before they have done it. They tell us their dreams — innocently — and then their minds often play tricks on them during Sunday’s final nine.

“Just the history, right? This is the 40th anniversary of Seve [Ballesteros’s] first win here,” said Rahm, the world No. 2. "…Five green jackets go out to Spain. Hopefully I can be the sixth.”

What is fine motivation, and what is just more baggage?

The interrogations by others, and the inquisitions of self, that go on constantly at majors are painfully lifelike, even for those who’ll never play in a golf tournament. Given my abilities, my level of ambition and the balance I want to maintain between work and private life, how excellent must I become — and how much does that excellence have to be reflected in tangible success — for me to be at peace? The answer is different for everyone.

Right on up to Rory McIlroy, who has won four major championships, but who, after a dozen seasons in the golf spotlight, often talks about wanting to keep his competitiveness sharp, but also have a full life.

So, Rory, when are you going to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam?

There are same people in this world, perhaps even wise ones, who would answer by saying, “Maybe I will. Maybe I won’t. I’ll try hard. I want it. But don’t ask me to be miserable if I don’t.”

However, great golfers, great athletes in general, seldom speak or think that way. “Nothing’s given in this game,” McIlroy said this week, adding that he might sit down and have a chat on the subject with Phil Mickelson, who never won any major until he was 34 and who has still not won a U.S. Open.

Mickelson “won his first major after knocking on the door for a long time. I’m not quite in that scenario, but I’m looking for my first here,” McIlroy said. “I’ve always felt I had the game to do well around here. It’s just a matter of getting out of my own way and letting it happen.

“But … you can’t just rely on people saying you’re going to win one. Greg Norman never did. Ernie Els never did. … A lot of great people have played this game that never won a green jacket. I have to go earn it.”

So, no baggage this week, right, Rory? Light as air?

Long before my time, golf was already a sport full of obsessives and workaholics. Bobby Jones, who created the Masters, was well-known for saying that practice was important, but in sensible moderation. “Don’t practice longer than you can maintain complete focus,” he said.

A few years after Jones left the scene, Ben Hogan — Bantam Ben, the Wee Iceman — arrived, hardscrabble and broke, proclaiming that “you find your game in the dirt (of the practice range). … If someone else practices two hours a day, I’ll practice eight.” Then he added that if 12-hour days became necessary, so be it.

The harder the hardest-working star drives himself, the more weight he puts on others. When he arrived 25 years ago, Tiger Woods was that man, driving himself with Special Forces-level training until his body broke in several places, but not until he had 14 major titles.

Now, ironically, Woods, 44, may be the golfer at this Masters with the least baggage and the most smiles on Thursday, when he also shot a 68. That’s because his win here in 2019 not only shocked everyone but removed 11 years of injury, controversy, failure and self-doubt: a whole baggage car of burdens, unloaded with one win. Now, with a lower back and left knee shredded by surgeries, everyone is just happy when he’s not gimping or grimacing. No one asks if he’s practiced enough to be sharp in his old way. He can’t even try.

Woods has only played six times this year, and not well. But you never know what a light heart and no pack on your back can do to put youth in your step.

Few who’ve watched Tiger struggle this year expect him to approach what he did 19 months ago. But in his 68, his swing was fluid, he used all his shot shapes and for the first time in 105 majors — dating back to the 2009 PGA Championship — Woods posted a bogey-free round.